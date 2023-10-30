The MatchMakers: Rowoon And Cho Yi Hyun
The Matchmakers KBS2’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama has dropped new posters
Image: KBS2
The Matchmakers is a rom-com drama set during the Joseon dynasty. It tells the story of the meeting between the young widower Shim Jung Woo and young widow Jung Soon Deok
Image: KBS2
Rowoon will take on the role of Shim Jung Woo, the widowed son-in-law of the king who is brilliant enough to become the youngest person to pass the Civil Service Exam
Image: KBS2
Cho Yi Hyun will play Jung Soon Deok, the second daughter-in-law of the first vice-premiers family
Image: KBS2
Jung Soon Deok lives a double life as Mrs. Yeo Joo, the best matchmaker in Hanyang City
Image: KBS2
Rowoon is a South Korean singer, actor, and model. Other than acting, he is a member of the South Korean boy band SF9
Image: FNC Entertainment
Rowoon also acted in many successful K-dramas including Extraordinary You, Destined with You and She Would Never Know
Image: JTBC
Cho Yi Hyun's successful roles include All of Us Are Dead, Ditto, and School 2021
Image: CJ CGV
Cho Yi Hyun is known as one of the hottest rising K-pop actresses of this generation
Image: Artist Company
The drama is set to air from Oct 30, 2023 - Dec 19, 2023, on Monday - Tuesday on KBS2
Image: KBS2