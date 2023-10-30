Heading 3

The MatchMakers: Rowoon And Cho Yi Hyun

The Matchmakers KBS2’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama has dropped new posters

The Matchmakers KBS2’s upcoming 

The Matchmakers is a rom-com drama set during the Joseon dynasty. It tells the story of the meeting between the young widower Shim Jung Woo and young widow Jung Soon Deok

Rowoon will take on the role of Shim Jung Woo, the widowed son-in-law of the king who is brilliant enough to become the youngest person to pass the Civil Service Exam

Cho Yi Hyun will play Jung Soon Deok, the second daughter-in-law of the first vice-premiers family

Jung Soon Deok lives a double life as Mrs. Yeo Joo, the best matchmaker in Hanyang City

Rowoon is a South Korean singer, actor, and model. Other than acting, he is a member of the South Korean boy band SF9

Rowoon also acted in many successful K-dramas including Extraordinary You, Destined with You and She Would Never Know 

 Cho Yi Hyun's successful roles include All of Us Are Dead, Ditto, and School 2021 

Cho Yi Hyun is known as one of the hottest rising K-pop actresses of this generation 

 The drama is set to air from Oct 30, 2023 - Dec 19, 2023, on Monday - Tuesday on KBS2

