The Most Romantic K-dramas Ever

Noblewoman Yoo Gil-chae seeks true love in Joseon. Encounter with enigmatic Lee Jang-Hyun during Qing invasion sparks unexpected romance after two failed marriages

Image:  MBC

My Dearest

Ban Ji-eum, in her 19th life, reconnects with Moon Seo-ha. Complications arise as grown-up Seo-ha avoids relationships, creating a unique love story

Image:  tvN

See You in My 19th Life

Demon Jung Koo-won's powers transfer to heiress Do Do-hee, leading to a contractual marriage. As they aim to restore his abilities, love blossoms unexpectedly

Image:  SBS

My Demon

Scandal forces photographer Jo Sam-dal back to her hometown, where she reconnects with childhood friend Jo Yong-pil. Healing and romance ensue

Image:  JTBC

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Attorney Yeo Mi-ran fake-dates actor Nam Kang Ho. Sparks fly between the love skeptics as they navigate a complex relationship

Love to Hate You

Image:  NETFLIX

High school teacher Han Hae-na's life transforms when her accidental kiss with colleague Jin Seo-won triggers a curse. Unlikely romance ensues

A Good Day To Be a Dog

Image:  MBC

Athlete Nam Haeng-sun and private instructor Choi Chi-yeol find love amid the private education field. A passion for teaching deepens their connection

Crash Course in Romance

Image:  tvN

Call It Love

Image:  Disney+

Sim Woo-joo seeks revenge but falls for Han Dong-jin, her enemy's son. Love blooms amid family drama and betrayal

Crown Prince Lee-hwan and Min Jae-yi navigate a mysterious curse and false accusations. Romance blooms as they find a path to freedom

Our Blooming Youth

Image:  tvN

Dating coach Yeon Bo-ra helps others find love but struggles in her own romantic life. Her connection with publishing planner Lee Soo-hyuk evolves unexpectedly

Bora! Deborah

Image:  ENA

