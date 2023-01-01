Heading 3

The most talked about K-pop bands in 2023

Global sensations BTS redefine music with dynamic performances and socially relevant themes. Their unparalleled success and positive influence mark them as pioneers

BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK, a powerhouse quartet, dazzles with fierce charisma and chart-topping hits. Their boundary-breaking achievements make them a formidable force in the K-pop realm

BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment.

EXO, a harmonious blend of talent, captivates with intricate choreography and diverse music styles. Their global fandom, EXO-L, attests to their enduring impact

EXO

Image: SM Entertainment.

TWICE, the epitome of girl power, charms with catchy tunes and vibrant performances. Their infectious energy and multinational appeal solidify them as K-pop queens

TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment.

GOT7, a versatile septet, enchants with a fusion of genres and magnetic stage presence. Their individuality and close bond with fans showcase their enduring popularity

GOT7

Image: JYP Entertainment.

MAMAMOO, a vocal powerhouse, mesmerizes with soulful harmonies and genre-blurring sounds. Their unique musicality and empowering messages set them apart

MAMAMOO 

Image: RBW.

Red Velvet, known for versatility, combines sweet and sultry concepts seamlessly. Their distinctive style and artistic range make them trendsetters in the industry

Red Velvet 

Image: SM Entertainment.

NCT's limitless concept captivates with diverse subunits and experimental sounds. Their boundary-pushing approach and synchronized performances redefine the K-pop landscape

NCT 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Seventeen's self-produced discography and synchronized performances showcase their multifaceted talents. Their tight-knit bond with CARATs elevates their global prominence

Seventeen 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Stray Kids, an energetic powerhouse, delivers impactful music with meaningful messages. Their raw authenticity and connection with fans solidify their place as rising stars

Stray Kids 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

