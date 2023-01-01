The most talked about K-pop bands in 2023
Global sensations BTS redefine music with dynamic performances and socially relevant themes. Their unparalleled success and positive influence mark them as pioneers
BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK, a powerhouse quartet, dazzles with fierce charisma and chart-topping hits. Their boundary-breaking achievements make them a formidable force in the K-pop realm
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment.
EXO, a harmonious blend of talent, captivates with intricate choreography and diverse music styles. Their global fandom, EXO-L, attests to their enduring impact
EXO
Image: SM Entertainment.
TWICE, the epitome of girl power, charms with catchy tunes and vibrant performances. Their infectious energy and multinational appeal solidify them as K-pop queens
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment.
GOT7, a versatile septet, enchants with a fusion of genres and magnetic stage presence. Their individuality and close bond with fans showcase their enduring popularity
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment.
MAMAMOO, a vocal powerhouse, mesmerizes with soulful harmonies and genre-blurring sounds. Their unique musicality and empowering messages set them apart
MAMAMOO
Image: RBW.
Red Velvet, known for versatility, combines sweet and sultry concepts seamlessly. Their distinctive style and artistic range make them trendsetters in the industry
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment.
NCT's limitless concept captivates with diverse subunits and experimental sounds. Their boundary-pushing approach and synchronized performances redefine the K-pop landscape
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seventeen's self-produced discography and synchronized performances showcase their multifaceted talents. Their tight-knit bond with CARATs elevates their global prominence
Seventeen
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Stray Kids, an energetic powerhouse, delivers impactful music with meaningful messages. Their raw authenticity and connection with fans solidify their place as rising stars
Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment.