Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
26 OCTOBER, 2023
The must-watch Burak Deniz dramas
The model-turned-actor is predominantly working in the Turkish entertainment industry. Due to his immense talent and captivating looks, the actor has gained an incredible International fan following. Let’s dive into the list of this handsome hunk's outstanding dramas
Burak Deniz
Image: IMDb
Premiered in 2016, this rom-com achieved immaculate popularity internationally. Apart from that, Deniz's adorable pair with Hande Erçel became one of the most loved of all time
Love Doesn't Understand Words (2016–2017)
Image: IMDb
Amidst a stellar ensemble cast, Burak exceptionally essayed the role of a secretive young man who falls in love with a beautiful woman with a turbulent life
Our Story (2017–2019)
Image: IMDb
In this Turkish remake of the American classic, the actor exceptionally proved his versatility
Pretty Little Liars (2015)
Image: IMDb
Burak gracefully depicts an array of emotions in the role of a retired soldier turned bookstore owner whose world turned upside down after his daughter got shot
Marasli (2021)
Image: IMDb
Based on the story of a young man who suddenly gets estranged from his girlfriend, the actor doesn't disappoint with his terrific acting
Don't Leave (2022)
Image: IMDb
Regarded the most breakthrough series of his career, Mr.Deniz exceptionally shines for his portrayal of a victim of a fatal car accident who died and later comes back in the body of a surprising person
Interrupted (2020)
Image: IMDb
Set in the 90s Turkey, the actor shocked everyone by stepping out from his typical lover boy image
In Between (I) (2018)
Image: IMDb
If you're a fan of fantasy series then you should definitely check out this ongoing drama
Shahmaran (2023-)
Image: IMDb
Reunited with her Love Doesn't Understand Words co-star Hande Erçel, this ongoing romantic drama must-have to be on your watchlist
Another Love (2023-)
Image: IMDb
