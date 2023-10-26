Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

26 OCTOBER, 2023

The must-watch Burak Deniz dramas

The model-turned-actor is predominantly working in the Turkish entertainment industry. Due to his immense talent and captivating looks, the actor has gained an incredible International fan following. Let’s dive into the list of this  handsome hunk's outstanding dramas 

Burak Deniz

Image: IMDb

Premiered in 2016, this rom-com achieved immaculate popularity internationally. Apart from that, Deniz's adorable pair with Hande Erçel became one of the most loved of all time 

Love Doesn't Understand Words (2016–2017)

Image: IMDb

Amidst a stellar ensemble cast, Burak exceptionally essayed the role of a secretive young man who falls in love with a beautiful woman with a turbulent life

Our Story (2017–2019)

Image: IMDb

In this Turkish remake of the American classic, the actor exceptionally proved his versatility 

Pretty Little Liars (2015)

Image: IMDb

Burak gracefully depicts an array of emotions in the role of a retired soldier turned bookstore owner whose world turned upside down after his daughter got shot

Marasli (2021)

Image: IMDb

Based on the story of a young man who suddenly gets estranged from his girlfriend, the actor doesn't disappoint with his terrific acting 

Don't Leave (2022)

Image: IMDb

Regarded the most breakthrough series of his career, Mr.Deniz exceptionally shines for his portrayal of a victim of a fatal car accident who died and later comes back in the body of a surprising person 

Interrupted (2020)

Image: IMDb

Set in the 90s Turkey, the actor shocked everyone by stepping out from his typical lover boy image 

In Between (I) (2018)

Image: IMDb

If you're a fan of fantasy series then you should definitely check out this ongoing drama 

Shahmaran (2023-)

Image: IMDb

Reunited with her Love Doesn't Understand Words co-star Hande Erçel, this ongoing romantic drama must-have to be on your watchlist 

Another Love (2023-)

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here