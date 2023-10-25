Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

24 OCTOBER, 2023

The must-watch Can Yaman dramas

Regarded as one of the most handsome men in the world, the actor gained immense international popularity over the years for his incredible talent and good looks. So, let's check out some of his most outstanding work

Can Yaman 

Image Source: Can Yaman's Instagram

In this endearing love story, Yaman played the role of a young famous photographer who develops feelings for an aspiring writer for saving his family's advertising agency from ruin

Early Bird (2018–2019)

Image: IMDb

Considered the breakthrough role of the actor's career, this famous rom-com narrates the story of a womanizer and a love-sick girl who cross paths

Mr. Wrong (2020)

Image: IMDb

In this heartwarming love story Can beautifully exhibits an array of emotions as a wealthy man who fights for the custody of his nephew with the help of his domestic helper and later falls in love with her 

Full Moon (2017)

Image: IMDb

If you're a fan of haters-turned-lovers kind of stories then this drama should definitely be on your watchlist 

In Spite of Love (2015–2016)

Image: IMDb

Based on the tale of two young people in love who secretly married for the sake of the turbulent relationship of their widowed parents, this series gained enormous popularity in Turkey

Marriage by Surprise (2016–2017)

Image: IMDb

Despite being a supportive actor, the award-winning actor extraordinarily depicts his charisma in this romantic drama

Affairs of the Heart (2014–2015)

Image: IMDb

Revolves around the story of beauty pageant winner and fashion journalist Voila, Yaman gracefully essayed the role of inspector Francesco Demir who later gets help from the protagonist to solve a crime 

Viola (2022)

Image: IMDb

Stepping away from his loverboy image, in this ongoing drama Can is seen portraying the role of a fearless soldier Balaban who fights for the rights of people 

El Turco (2023)

Image Source: Can Yaman's Instagram

The actor immaculately shows his magic despite featuring in a guest role in this Italian comedy-drama

Che Dio ci aiuti (2011)

Image: IMDb

