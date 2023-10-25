Heading 3
The must-watch Can Yaman dramas
Regarded as one of the most handsome men in the world, the actor gained immense international popularity over the years for his incredible talent and good looks. So, let's check out some of his most outstanding work
Can Yaman
Image Source: Can Yaman's Instagram
In this endearing love story, Yaman played the role of a young famous photographer who develops feelings for an aspiring writer for saving his family's advertising agency from ruin
Early Bird (2018–2019)
Image: IMDb
Considered the breakthrough role of the actor's career, this famous rom-com narrates the story of a womanizer and a love-sick girl who cross paths
Mr. Wrong (2020)
Image: IMDb
In this heartwarming love story Can beautifully exhibits an array of emotions as a wealthy man who fights for the custody of his nephew with the help of his domestic helper and later falls in love with her
Full Moon (2017)
Image: IMDb
If you're a fan of haters-turned-lovers kind of stories then this drama should definitely be on your watchlist
In Spite of Love (2015–2016)
Image: IMDb
Based on the tale of two young people in love who secretly married for the sake of the turbulent relationship of their widowed parents, this series gained enormous popularity in Turkey
Marriage by Surprise (2016–2017)
Image: IMDb
Despite being a supportive actor, the award-winning actor extraordinarily depicts his charisma in this romantic drama
Affairs of the Heart (2014–2015)
Image: IMDb
Revolves around the story of beauty pageant winner and fashion journalist Voila, Yaman gracefully essayed the role of inspector Francesco Demir who later gets help from the protagonist to solve a crime
Viola (2022)
Image: IMDb
Stepping away from his loverboy image, in this ongoing drama Can is seen portraying the role of a fearless soldier Balaban who fights for the rights of people
El Turco (2023)
Image Source: Can Yaman's Instagram
The actor immaculately shows his magic despite featuring in a guest role in this Italian comedy-drama
Che Dio ci aiuti (2011)
Image: IMDb
