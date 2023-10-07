Heading 3
OCTOBER 07, 2023
The must-watch Hande Erçel dramas
This Turkish beauty has become a prominent face globally for her breakthrough performances. Hence let's dive into the list of her most outstanding dramas over the years
Hande Erçel
Premiered in 2016, the gorgeous pair of Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz earned immaculate love worldwide and even became one of the most loved romcom Turkish dramas of all time
Love Doesn't Understand Words (2016)
Stepping aside from her sweet and glamorous image, Erçel perfectly portrayed the role of a woman seeking vengeance against some powerful people who killed her family
Azize( 2021-2022)
Amidst a stellar ensemble cast, 21-year-old Hande exceptionally shines despite having a small role
Tree of Life (2014)
One of the actress' early works, the story centres around a single mother who falls in love with a wealthy man and starts her journey with him
Sunshine Girls (2015)
Reunited with her Love Doesn't Understand Words co-star Burak Deniz, to witness the stunning pair's magic you should never miss this ongoing drama
Another love (2023-)
Despite having small screen timing, Ms.Erçel will make your heart wreck with her tragic ending
Love Bird (2013)
In this heart-wrenching action-thriller, Hande slayed the role of the daughter of a well-known criminal
The Circle (2019)
If you're into haters-turned-lovers stories then this endearing rom-com is must watch for you
You Knock on My Door (2020)
The gorgeous actress incredibly displays an array of emotions as a woman who is forced to marry a wealthy businessman the day before her actual wedding with her childhood sweetheart
Black Pearl (2017)
