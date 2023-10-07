Heading 3

OCTOBER 07, 2023

The must-watch Hande Erçel dramas

This Turkish beauty has become a prominent face globally for her breakthrough performances. Hence let's dive into the list of her most outstanding dramas over the years 

Hande Erçel

Image:Hande Erçel's Instagram

Premiered in 2016, the gorgeous pair of Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz earned immaculate love worldwide and even became one of the most loved romcom Turkish dramas of all time 

Love Doesn't Understand Words (2016)

Image:Hande Erçel's Instagram

Stepping aside from her sweet and glamorous image, Erçel perfectly portrayed the role of a woman seeking vengeance against some powerful people who killed her family

Azize( 2021-2022)

Image:Hande Erçel's Instagram

Amidst a stellar ensemble cast, 21-year-old Hande exceptionally shines despite having a small role 

Tree of Life (2014)

Image:Hande Erçel's Instagram

One of the actress' early works, the story centres around a single mother who falls in love with a wealthy man and starts her journey with him

Sunshine Girls (2015)

Image:Hande Erçel's Instagram

Reunited with her Love Doesn't Understand Words co-star Burak Deniz, to witness the stunning pair's magic you should never miss this ongoing drama

Another love (2023-)

Image:Hande Erçel's Instagram

Despite having small screen timing, Ms.Erçel will make your heart wreck with her tragic ending 

Love Bird (2013)

Image:Hande Erçel's Instagram

In this heart-wrenching action-thriller, Hande slayed the role of the daughter of a well-known criminal

The Circle (2019)

Image:Hande Erçel's Instagram

If you're into haters-turned-lovers stories then this endearing rom-com is must watch for you 

You Knock on My Door (2020)

Image:Hande Erçel's Instagram

The gorgeous actress incredibly displays an array of emotions as a woman who is forced to marry a wealthy businessman the day before her actual wedding with her childhood sweetheart 

Black Pearl (2017)

Image:Hande Erçel's Instagram

