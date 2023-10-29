Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
29 OCTOBER, 2023
The must-watch Hazal Kaya dramas
One of the highest paid actress in the Turkish industry, this beauty is conquering the hearts of millions with her charisma and talent
Hazal Kaya
Image Source: Hazal Kaya's Instagram]
The actress beautifully essayed the role of a turbulent young woman who is struggling to raise her five siblings after their mother left them with an alcoholic father
Our Story (2017–2019)
Image: IMDb
In this endearing rom-com, the actress portrayed the role of a poor young woman with whom a rich playboy started to fall in love
Adini Feriha Koydum (2011–2012)
Image: IMDb
Regarded one of the most breakthrough Turkish series of all time, amidst a stellar ensemble cast the gorgeous actress shins for her phenomenal performance
Forbidden Love (2008)
Image: IMDb
Kaya gracefully played the role of a young journalist who is keen to stop an event in the past that might change the fate of modern Turkey
Midnight at the Pera Palace (2022– )
Image: IMDb
The story of this heart-wrenching drama revolves around the tale of a young man who tries to overhaul his life after losing his family in the 1999 Yalova Earthquake
Genco (2007–2008)
Image: IMDb
Hazel incredibly portrayed the role of Gece who tries to start over her life after a disastrous incident
Misafir (2021)
Image: IMDb
The heart-warming drama narrates the story of a young ambitious woman who dreams of studying abroad
Maral: My Most Beautiful Story (2015)
Image: IMDb
If you're a fan of rom-coms then you'll definitely be mesmerized by the role of Kaya as a daring young woman
Benden Ne Olur (2022)
Image: IMDb
Turkish drama fans should not miss this powerpack war drama
Son Yaz - Balkanlar 1912 (2012)
Image: IMDb
