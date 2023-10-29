Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

29 OCTOBER, 2023

The must-watch Hazal Kaya dramas

One of the highest paid actress in the Turkish industry, this beauty is conquering the hearts of millions with her charisma and talent 

Hazal Kaya

Image Source: Hazal Kaya's Instagram]

The actress beautifully essayed the role of a turbulent young woman who is struggling to raise her five siblings after their mother left them with an alcoholic father 

Our Story (2017–2019)

Image: IMDb

In this endearing rom-com, the actress portrayed the role of a poor young woman with whom a rich playboy started to fall in love

Adini Feriha Koydum (2011–2012)

Image: IMDb

Regarded one of the most breakthrough Turkish series of all time, amidst a stellar ensemble cast the gorgeous actress shins for her phenomenal performance 

Forbidden Love (2008)

Image: IMDb

Kaya gracefully played the role of a young journalist who is keen to stop an event in the past that might change the fate of modern Turkey 

Midnight at the Pera Palace (2022– )

Image: IMDb

The story of this heart-wrenching drama revolves around the tale of a young man who tries to overhaul his life after losing his family in the 1999 Yalova Earthquake

Genco (2007–2008)

Image: IMDb

Hazel incredibly portrayed the role of Gece who tries to start over her life after a disastrous incident 

Misafir (2021)

Image: IMDb

The heart-warming drama narrates the story of a young ambitious woman who dreams of studying abroad 

Maral: My Most Beautiful Story (2015)

Image: IMDb

If you're a fan of rom-coms then you'll definitely be mesmerized by the role of Kaya as a daring young woman 

Benden Ne Olur (2022)

Image: IMDb

Turkish drama fans should not miss this powerpack war drama 

Son Yaz - Balkanlar 1912 (2012)

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here