Sakshi Malu 

Entertainment 

MAR 19, 2023

The Quick Style's take on Bollywood

Quick Style's recent collaboration with the Dhadkan actor is a no miss

Source: The Quick Style Instagram 

Quick Style X Suniel Shetty

Source: The Quick Style Instagram 

This Norwegian Hip hop dance crew gained much popularity and praise across the globe for their quirky take on the song, Kala Chashma 

The Viral Kala Chashma

This hip hop dance crew has been  dancing to global hit tunes garnering fans all over with their magic

Source: The Quick Style Instagram 

The Crew

The dance crew was seen vibing on the popular Akshay-Raveena's  song, Tu Cheez Badi hai Mast Mast 

Source: The Quick Style Instagram 

Mast Mast dance

Source: The Quick Style Instagram 

 Praise from the Khiladi

The crew won Akshay's heart too with their energetic dance moves 

Watch out this Quick morning routine by the dance crew

Source: The Quick Style Instagram 

 Dancing the Morning blues away

With such finesse and flow, the Quick Style presented this delicate take on the song Zara Zara spreading love and inspiration 

Source: The Quick Style Instagram 

Fusion Style

Guess who's dancing their hearts out in Mumbai Locals. Yes none other than the Norwegian dance crew 'Quick Style'

Source: The Quick Style Instagram 

Obsessed with Bollywood

The Mumbai audience was seen showering love on this amazing Dance crew welcoming them with big smiles and praise

Source: The Quick Style Instagram 

Mumbai Dance Concert

The crew was seen taking the center stage while dancing on a Punjabi song in a wedding 

Source: The Quick Style Instagram 

Rocking the Shaadis

