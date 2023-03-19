MAR 19, 2023
The Quick Style's take on Bollywood
Quick Style's recent collaboration with the Dhadkan actor is a no miss
Source: The Quick Style Instagram
Quick Style X Suniel Shetty
Source: The Quick Style Instagram
This Norwegian Hip hop dance crew gained much popularity and praise across the globe for their quirky take on the song, Kala Chashma
The Viral Kala Chashma
This hip hop dance crew has been dancing to global hit tunes garnering fans all over with their magic
Source: The Quick Style Instagram
The Crew
The dance crew was seen vibing on the popular Akshay-Raveena's song, Tu Cheez Badi hai Mast Mast
Source: The Quick Style Instagram
Mast Mast dance
Source: The Quick Style Instagram
Praise from the Khiladi
The crew won Akshay's heart too with their energetic dance moves
Watch out this Quick morning routine by the dance crew
Source: The Quick Style Instagram
Dancing the Morning blues away
With such finesse and flow, the Quick Style presented this delicate take on the song Zara Zara spreading love and inspiration
Source: The Quick Style Instagram
Fusion Style
Guess who's dancing their hearts out in Mumbai Locals. Yes none other than the Norwegian dance crew 'Quick Style'
Source: The Quick Style Instagram
Obsessed with Bollywood
The Mumbai audience was seen showering love on this amazing Dance crew welcoming them with big smiles and praise
Source: The Quick Style Instagram
Mumbai Dance Concert
The crew was seen taking the center stage while dancing on a Punjabi song in a wedding
Source: The Quick Style Instagram
Rocking the Shaadis
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.