The Rock workout routine and diet plan

Dwayne Johnson, who played the role of Hercules, is no less than a real Hercules. To maintain his muscle mass and huge structure, he takes over 5000 calories per day most days. His calorie intake is double the recommendation for an ideal man

 The Rock consumes 5000 calories a day 

According to some interviews and Rock’s Instagram, Johnson eats 6-7 high-protein meals per day, including chicken, eggs, protein powder, and more. He also adds complex carbohydrates by eating oatmeal, rice, fish oil supplements, and others.  He also adds healthy fats and vitamins to his meal

What the Rock eats 

The Brahma Bull follows his strict diet routine for 6 days straight and 1 day is cheat meal day. He only avoids food with high calories due to their sugar and redefined carbs

Food the Rock avoids 

According to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram, he intakes after he finishes his first workout of the day. flank steak (8 ounces), eggs (whole and egg whites), brown rice (1.5 cups)sautéed mushrooms, onions, and peppers

What the Rock eats after a workout

Johnson revealed he takes cod (8 ounces), sweet potato (12 ounces), and vegetables (1 cup) for his mid-morning meal. This meal is more focused on providing lean proteins

The Rock’s mid-morning meal 

The Brahma Bull revealed that for his lunch meal, he eats chicken (8 ounces), white rice (2 cups), and vegetables (1 cup). this diet is planned to provide the body with carbohydrates and well-rounded nutrition 

The Rock’s lunch meal 

 A former WWE champion expressed concern about his mid-afternoon meal. according to him, he eats cod (8 ounces), white rice (2 cups), vegetables (1 cup), and fish oil (1 tbsp.) this diet focuses on providing well-rounded nutrition

The Rock’s mid-afternoon meal 

Dwayne Johnson’s energy meal 

People’s champion The Rock revealed his late afternoon meal.  According to him, he eats steak (8 ounces), baked potatoes (12 ounces), and spinach salad. this diet is focused on providing energy to the body

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed his first dinner meal. According to him, he in-takers cod (10 ounces), white rice (2 cups), and salad (leafy greens). This diet is a well-rounded one that contains a combination of lean protein, grains, and vegetables

The Rock’s first dinner 

According to Dwayne Johnson, he eats an egg white omelet (10 eggs), vegetables (1 cup), fish oil (1 tbsp), and whey protein (30 grams) for his last meal of the day, which is high in protein and contributes a lot in muscle building

The Rock eats 10 eggs at dinner 

