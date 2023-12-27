The Rock workout routine and diet plan

Dwayne Johnson, who played the role of Hercules, is no less than a real Hercules. To maintain his muscle mass and huge structure, he takes over 5000 calories per day most days. His calorie intake is double the recommendation for an ideal man
The Rock consumes 5000 calories a day
Image source: Getty Images
According to some interviews and Rock’s Instagram, Johnson eats 6-7 high-protein meals per day, including chicken, eggs, protein powder, and more. He also adds complex carbohydrates by eating oatmeal, rice, fish oil supplements, and others. He also adds healthy fats and vitamins to his meal
Image source: Getty Images
What the Rock eats
The Brahma Bull follows his strict diet routine for 6 days straight and 1 day is cheat meal day. He only avoids food with high calories due to their sugar and redefined carbs
Food the Rock avoids
Image source: Getty Images
According to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram, he intakes after he finishes his first workout of the day. flank steak (8 ounces), eggs (whole and egg whites), brown rice (1.5 cups)sautéed mushrooms, onions, and peppers
What the Rock eats after a workout
Image source: Getty Images
Johnson revealed he takes cod (8 ounces), sweet potato (12 ounces), and vegetables (1 cup) for his mid-morning meal. This meal is more focused on providing lean proteins
The Rock’s mid-morning meal
Image source: Getty Images
The Brahma Bull revealed that for his lunch meal, he eats chicken (8 ounces), white rice (2 cups), and vegetables (1 cup). this diet is planned to provide the body with carbohydrates and well-rounded nutritiond Kriti Sanon as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on the big screen
The Rock’s lunch meal
Image source: Getty Images
A former WWE champion expressed concern about his mid-afternoon meal. according to him, he eats cod (8 ounces), white rice (2 cups), vegetables (1 cup), and fish oil (1 tbsp.) this diet focuses on providing well-rounded nutrition
The Rock’s mid-afternoon meal
Image source: Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson’s energy meal
Image source: Getty Images
People’s champion The Rock revealed his late afternoon meal. According to him, he eats steak (8 ounces), baked potatoes (12 ounces), and spinach salad. this diet is focused on providing energy to the body
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed his first dinner meal. According to him, he in-takers cod (10 ounces), white rice (2 cups), and salad (leafy greens). This diet is a well-rounded one that contains a combination of lean protein, grains, and vegetables
The Rock’s first dinner
Image source: Getty Images
According to Dwayne Johnson, he eats an egg white omelet (10 eggs), vegetables (1 cup), fish oil (1 tbsp), and whey protein (30 grams) for his last meal of the day, which is high in protein and contributes a lot in muscle building