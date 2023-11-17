Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 17, 2023

Entertainment

The Rose, Eric Nam set for Lolla India 2024

Iconic multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India is all set to return with a second edition that will bring with it, an assortment of unique, diverse, and exciting flavors from the world of music

Image: Lolla India Offical X

With the massive success of the Asia-first edition earlier this year, Lollapalooza India is now gearing up for an even more exciting second edition that will carry forward the legacy

Image: Lolla India Offical X

The Rose and Eric Nam are all set to perform at Lollapalooza India 2024. There are other artists you are going to give an eye feast too 

Image: The Rose Offical Instagram

Lollapalooza India 2024 will take place on January 27th and 28th, 2024, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, India

Image: Lolla India Offical X

Image: The Rose Offical Instagram

The lineup for Lollapalooza India 2024 was announced on Friday, November 17th, 2023, at 10 AM IST

Image: Lolla India's Offical Instagram 

Fans can expect a diverse range of artists from various genres, including rock, pop, EDM, and Indian music

Image: Eric Nam’s official Instagram 

Other than Eric Nam and The Rose from K-pop here are the other artists who will be performing at Lollapalooza India 2024

Image: Eric Nam’s official Instagram 

Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, OneRepublic, Keane, Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa

Image: Lolla India's Offical Instagram 

Caribou, Anoushka Shankar, Fatoumata Diawara, Kenny Beats, and The Raghu Dixit Project, M.I.A., Daler Mehndi, YG, MC Stan

Image: Lolla India's Offical Instagram 

