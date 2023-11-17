The Rose, Eric Nam set for Lolla India 2024
Iconic multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India is all set to return with a second edition that will bring with it, an assortment of unique, diverse, and exciting flavors from the world of music
Image: Lolla India Offical X
With the massive success of the Asia-first edition earlier this year, Lollapalooza India is now gearing up for an even more exciting second edition that will carry forward the legacy
The Rose and Eric Nam are all set to perform at Lollapalooza India 2024. There are other artists you are going to give an eye feast too
Lollapalooza India 2024 will take place on January 27th and 28th, 2024, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, India
The lineup for Lollapalooza India 2024 was announced on Friday, November 17th, 2023, at 10 AM IST
Fans can expect a diverse range of artists from various genres, including rock, pop, EDM, and Indian music
Other than Eric Nam and The Rose from K-pop here are the other artists who will be performing at Lollapalooza India 2024
Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, OneRepublic, Keane, Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa
Caribou, Anoushka Shankar, Fatoumata Diawara, Kenny Beats, and The Raghu Dixit Project, M.I.A., Daler Mehndi, YG, MC Stan
