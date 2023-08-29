Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Entertainment

August 29, 2023

The story of Praggnanandhaa 

Praggnanandhaa wins silver and gets registered as the runner-up of the FIDE World Cup after losing to World No.1 and five-time champion, Magnus Carlsen

Runner-up of the world cup

Image: Pragg chess Instagram 

R Praggnanandhaa began playing chess at a very young age

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

Image: Pragg chess Instagram 

Pragg gained fame after becoming a grandmaster at the age of 12, the youngest at the time to do so

Grandmaster 

Image: Pragg chess Instagram 

His parents Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi introduced their children to chess with the intention of keeping their children away from TV

How it started 

Image: Pragg chess Instagram 

Praggnanandhaa learned the rules of the game from her elder sister Vaishali, who is also a chess player

Learning 

Image: Pragg chess Instagram 

Pragg started playing tournaments at the age of 5 and later went on to win world youth chess championship under-8 title when he was 7

Tournaments 

Image: Pragg chess Instagram 

After his win pragg's parents enrolled him in coach RB Ramesh's chess academy

Image: Pragg chess Instagram 

Coaching 

Nagalakshmi, played a huge role in her son's success. His tournament wins often highlighted his mother's dedicated presence

Mother's love

Image: Pragg chess Instagram

Praggnanandhaa was 17 when he was conferred with the Arjuna Award

Honoured 

Image: Pragg chess Instagram 

At the age of 16, he trumped Magnus Carlsen in 39 moves at the airthings masters tournament

Defeated Magnus Carlsen 

Image: Pragg chess Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here