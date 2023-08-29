Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
August 29, 2023
The story of Praggnanandhaa
Praggnanandhaa wins silver and gets registered as the runner-up of the FIDE World Cup after losing to World No.1 and five-time champion, Magnus Carlsen
Runner-up of the world cup
Image: Pragg chess Instagram
R Praggnanandhaa began playing chess at a very young age
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa
Image: Pragg chess Instagram
Pragg gained fame after becoming a grandmaster at the age of 12, the youngest at the time to do so
Grandmaster
Image: Pragg chess Instagram
His parents Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi introduced their children to chess with the intention of keeping their children away from TV
How it started
Image: Pragg chess Instagram
Praggnanandhaa learned the rules of the game from her elder sister Vaishali, who is also a chess player
Learning
Image: Pragg chess Instagram
Pragg started playing tournaments at the age of 5 and later went on to win world youth chess championship under-8 title when he was 7
Tournaments
Image: Pragg chess Instagram
After his win pragg's parents enrolled him in coach RB Ramesh's chess academy
Image: Pragg chess Instagram
Coaching
Nagalakshmi, played a huge role in her son's success. His tournament wins often highlighted his mother's dedicated presence
Mother's love
Image: Pragg chess Instagram
Praggnanandhaa was 17 when he was conferred with the Arjuna Award
Honoured
Image: Pragg chess Instagram
At the age of 16, he trumped Magnus Carlsen in 39 moves at the airthings masters tournament
Defeated Magnus Carlsen
Image: Pragg chess Instagram
