The Try Guys:

Ned Fulmer cheating drama

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

The Try Guys

The Try Guys have been one of the oldest YouTube channels from 2014 hosted by Ned Fulmer, Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld

Ned Fulmer

Ned Fulmer has been one of the hosts on the channel and has been a part of The Try Guys since they first started until he was dismissed recently

Cheating Scandal

The Try Guys have recently hit the headlines after one of their hosts, Ned Fulmer cheating allegations with an employee went viral

Ned Fulmer has been known to have been married to Ariel Fulmer, who has appeared in several Try Guys videos as well as the channel’s Try Wives segments

Marriage

Reddit Allegations

It was Redditors who uncovered Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal after users wrote about him making out with a woman who was not his wife

Try Guys' Statement

In response to all the allegations that came forward against Fulmer, Try Guys announced he is no longer working with them on their Instagram account

Fulmer's Response

Ned Fulmer also released a statement in response and said, "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship"

Ariel Fulmer's Reaction

Amid the viral cheating allegations, Ned's wife Ariel Fulmer asked for privacy for herself, Ned, and their children in an Instagram statement

Apology to Fans

Ned Fulmer also apologised to his fans as his cheating claims went viral and said, "I’m sorry for any pain my actions have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."

Wedding Rings

Despite the cheating claims, recently Page Six reported that Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer were spotted wearing their wedding rings as they got clicked outside their house

