The Try Guys:
Ned Fulmer cheating drama
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 29, 2022
The Try Guys
The Try Guys have been one of the oldest YouTube channels from 2014 hosted by Ned Fulmer, Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld
Ned Fulmer
Ned Fulmer has been one of the hosts on the channel and has been a part of The Try Guys since they first started until he was dismissed recently
Cheating Scandal
The Try Guys have recently hit the headlines after one of their hosts, Ned Fulmer cheating allegations with an employee went viral
Ned Fulmer has been known to have been married to Ariel Fulmer, who has appeared in several Try Guys videos as well as the channel’s Try Wives segments
Marriage
Reddit Allegations
It was Redditors who uncovered Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal after users wrote about him making out with a woman who was not his wife
Try Guys' Statement
In response to all the allegations that came forward against Fulmer, Try Guys announced he is no longer working with them on their Instagram account
Fulmer's Response
Ned Fulmer also released a statement in response and said, "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship"
Ariel Fulmer's Reaction
Amid the viral cheating allegations, Ned's wife Ariel Fulmer asked for privacy for herself, Ned, and their children in an Instagram statement
Apology to Fans
Ned Fulmer also apologised to his fans as his cheating claims went viral and said, "I’m sorry for any pain my actions have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."
Wedding Rings
Despite the cheating claims, recently Page Six reported that Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer were spotted wearing their wedding rings as they got clicked outside their house
