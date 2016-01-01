Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

Entertainment

The Ultimate Guide to Historical K-dramas

Step into the world of Love in the Moonlight, a historical K-drama teeming with jealous characters. In this captivating show, the scholar Hong Ra-On imparts dating advice to men while posing as a eunuch

Image: KBS2

Love In The Moonlight 

Journey back to the Joseon dynasty with Moon Embracing The Sun, a romantic K-drama filled with imperial grandeur. Aired on MBC, it unfolds against the backdrop of the longest-living imperial dynasty in Korea.

Image: MBC

Moon Embracing The Sun 

For fans of melodrama, swoon-worthy love triangles, and historical intrigue, Mr. Sunshine is a must-watch. Aired on tvN, this K-drama seamlessly weaves together historical facts and riveting storytelling.

Image: tvN

Mr. Sunshine 

Immerse yourself in fantasy and time travel in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Although not the pinnacle of historical K-dramas, it gained massive success overseas.

Image: SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Embark on a riveting journey in Empress Ki, a historical K-drama that garnered both domestic and international acclaim. Witness the transformation of a Korean woman into a powerful empress in China. Aired on multiple channels.

Image: MBC

Empress Ki 

Perfect for beginners, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, starring K-Pop Idol Cha Eun-woo, premiered on Netflix in 2019. Explore historical romance and intrigue in this captivating series.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung 

Image: MBC

Based on a true story, Queen For Seven Days is a historical K-drama that defies the conventions of a happy ending. Follow the love story of Lady Shin Chae-kyung and Prince Lee Yuk

Queen For Seven Days 

Image:  KBS2.

Experience the controversial and comically entertaining Mr. Queen, a 2020 time-traveling K-drama that seamlessly blends the present and the past

Mr. Queen 

Image:  tvN.

Transport yourself to the Silla Kingdom era with Hwarang, a 2016 historical K-drama centered around a group of elite young men

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth 

Image:  KBS2.

In The King In Love, a historical K-drama, witness the turmoil in the friendship of a future king and his close friend as they both fall for the same woman

The King In Love 

Image:  MBC

