Things older BTS ARMY remember
Pratyusha Dash
When VLIVE shut down
Before Weverse, VLIVE was the go-to platform for fans to connect with BTS. Older fans will remember the moments before VLIVE was ultimately shut down
In the earlier days, before the fanbase went global, subtitles weren't readily available for international fans. As a result, dedicated fan pages were created specifically to provide subtitles
Fans would wait for subs
Even before the rise of platforms like Weverse and VLIVE, Daum Fancafes were the main hubs for fan interactions
When there were fancafe
In their early days, BTS frequently posted videos of themselves lip-syncing to popular songs and participating in meme challenges
BTS Dubsmash and Musically era
Nowadays, Weverse has become the go-to platform for ARMYs, but older fans remember being there from the start when it was launched
Birth of Weverse
The Red Bullet was BTS' first concert tour to promote their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool and O!RUL8,2? EP
The iconic Red Bullet tour
ARMY even created tutorials on Amino apps to guide others on how to join BTS's Daum cafe
Amino apps
Before Weverse had its own store, fans relied on Weply, which was created by Big Hit Entertainment, to purchase official merchandise
Weply
Fans used to watch Bon Voyage and more on Facebook in countless parts, sometimes numbering in the dozens, due to location restrictions that made it difficult to access the content
Streaming online
Fans used to create and share old memes of BTS, capturing their funny moments, and many still continue to do so
BTS’ old memes
