may 12, 2024

Entertainment

Things older BTS ARMY remember

 Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

When VLIVE shut down

Before Weverse, VLIVE was the go-to platform for fans to connect with BTS. Older fans will remember the moments before VLIVE was ultimately shut down

In the earlier days, before the fanbase went global, subtitles weren't readily available for international fans. As a result, dedicated fan pages were created specifically to provide subtitles

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Fans would wait for subs

Even before the rise of platforms like Weverse and VLIVE, Daum Fancafes were the main hubs for fan interactions

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

When there were fancafe

In their early days, BTS frequently posted videos of themselves lip-syncing to popular songs and participating in meme challenges

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS Dubsmash and Musically era

Nowadays, Weverse has become the go-to platform for ARMYs, but older fans remember being there from the start when it was launched

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Birth of Weverse

The Red Bullet was BTS' first concert tour to promote their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool and O!RUL8,2? EP

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

The iconic Red Bullet tour

ARMY even created tutorials on Amino apps to guide others on how to join BTS's Daum cafe

Amino apps

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Before Weverse had its own store, fans relied on Weply, which was created by Big Hit Entertainment, to purchase official merchandise 

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Weply

Fans used to watch Bon Voyage and more on Facebook in countless parts, sometimes numbering in the dozens, due to location restrictions that made it difficult to access the content

Streaming online

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Fans used to create and share old memes of BTS, capturing their funny moments, and many still continue to do so

BTS’ old memes

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

