Things only K-drama addicts can relate to
You've embraced the art of reading subtitles so quickly you can almost understand Korean without them
IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC
Subtitles are bae
We all know that one more episode turns into an all-night K-drama marathon. And nobody can escape from it
IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC
One more episode is a lie
You're now a master of kimchi fried rice and Korean BBQ, thanks to all the cooking shows you've watched
IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC
Following Korean chefs religiously
Annyeonghaseyo! You can greet your new Korean friends with confidence. And also call your loved ones Oppa/noona, even though they don’t know what it means
IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC
Learning Korean phrases
You've mastered the iconic Korean finger heart pose and use it every chance you get. Even while chatting with your friends
Finger heart emoji, please
IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC
You're on a mission to try every Korean restaurant in town to find the best bibimbap. And who doesn’t say yes to Ramen
IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC
Weekend plans = Korean restaurants
A trip to South Korea to walk in the footsteps of your favorite K-drama characters. Isn’t it all of ours dream?
IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC
Your dream vacation is booked
You've stocked your pantry with Korean staples like gochujang, doenjang, kimchi, soju, and seaweed.
IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC
Your kitchen looks like a bueok
You're ready for a culinary adventure, with a list of must-try restaurants in Seoul
IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC
Long list of Seoul restaurants
You've developed a major crush (or two) on your favorite Korean actors and actresses. And this list keeps changing every week
IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC
Crushing on Korean actors