Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 11, 2023

Entertainment

Things only K-drama addicts can relate to

You've embraced the art of reading subtitles so quickly you can almost understand Korean without them

IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC

Subtitles are bae

We all know that one more episode turns into an all-night K-drama marathon. And nobody can escape from it 

IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC

One more episode is a lie

You're now a master of kimchi fried rice and Korean BBQ, thanks to all the cooking shows you've watched

IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC

Following Korean chefs religiously

Annyeonghaseyo! You can greet your new Korean friends with confidence. And also call your loved ones Oppa/noona, even though they don’t know what it means

IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC

Learning Korean phrases

You've mastered the iconic Korean finger heart pose and use it every chance you get. Even while chatting with your friends

Finger heart emoji, please

IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC

You're on a mission to try every Korean restaurant in town to find the best bibimbap. And who doesn’t say yes to Ramen

IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC

Weekend plans = Korean restaurants

A trip to South Korea to walk in the footsteps of your favorite K-drama characters. Isn’t it all of ours dream?

IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC

Your dream vacation is booked

You've stocked your pantry with Korean staples like gochujang, doenjang, kimchi, soju, and seaweed. 

IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC

Your kitchen looks like a bueok

You're ready for a culinary adventure, with a list of must-try restaurants in Seoul

IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC

Long list of Seoul restaurants

You've developed a major crush (or two) on your favorite Korean actors and actresses. And this list keeps changing every week

IMAGE CREDITS: JTBC

Crushing on Korean actors

