Third Gen K-pop Boy Groups you should listen to
Pujya Doss
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
Cosmic Kings blend powerful vocals, intricate choreography, and diverse concepts. Their seamless harmonies and charismatic performances catapulted them to global stardom
Bulletproof Boy Scouts, pioneers of K-pop's global dominance. Fusing hip-hop, pop, and socially relevant lyrics, BTS conquered the world with their infectious energy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Seven Or Never, these trendsetting heartthrobs captivate with their versatile talents, dynamic stage presence, and boundary-pushing music. GOT7's charm transcends borders
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7
Inner Circle's Delight, group elevates K-pop with soulful vocals and eclectic sounds. WINNER's artistry and emotional depth resonate, leaving an indelible mark
Image: YG Entertainment
WINNER
Seventeen’s Diamond Edge, master of self-production, dance, and vocal prowess. Their thirteen-member synergy and innovative approach redefine K-pop's limits
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN
NU'EST's transformation from underdogs to chart-topping icons captivates. With introspective lyrics and chic concepts, they carve a unique niche
Image: Pledis Entertainment
NU'EST
Infinite’s Timeless Aura, is renowned for synchronized dancing and emotive vocals. Their elegant image and intricate music showcase a classic appeal
INFINITE
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Born To Beat's Harmonic Symphony, BTOB shines with emotive ballads and powerful anthems. Known for vocal prowess and comedic talents, they're a complete entertainment package
Image: Cube Entertainment
BTOB
Starlights' Dark Fantasy, VIXX thrives on elaborate concepts and theatrical performances. Their unique blend of pop and gothic influences captivates audiences
VIXX
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
SHINee’s Shining Legacy, trailblazers in contemporary K-pop. Their unparalleled talent, genre-defying music, and distinctive fashion set the standard for the industry
SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment