may 10, 2024

Entertainment

Third Gen K-pop Boy Groups you should listen to

Pujya Doss

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO

Cosmic Kings blend powerful vocals, intricate choreography, and diverse concepts. Their seamless harmonies and charismatic performances catapulted them to global stardom

Bulletproof Boy Scouts, pioneers of K-pop's global dominance. Fusing hip-hop, pop, and socially relevant lyrics, BTS conquered the world with their infectious energy

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Seven Or Never, these trendsetting heartthrobs captivate with their versatile talents, dynamic stage presence, and boundary-pushing music. GOT7's charm transcends borders

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7

Inner Circle's Delight, group elevates K-pop with soulful vocals and eclectic sounds. WINNER's artistry and emotional depth resonate, leaving an indelible mark

Image: YG Entertainment

WINNER

Seventeen’s Diamond Edge, master of self-production, dance, and vocal prowess. Their thirteen-member synergy and innovative approach redefine K-pop's limits

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN

NU'EST's transformation from underdogs to chart-topping icons captivates. With introspective lyrics and chic concepts, they carve a unique niche

Image: Pledis Entertainment

NU'EST

Infinite’s Timeless Aura, is renowned for synchronized dancing and emotive vocals. Their elegant image and intricate music showcase a classic appeal

INFINITE

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Born To Beat's Harmonic Symphony, BTOB shines with emotive ballads and powerful anthems. Known for vocal prowess and comedic talents, they're a complete entertainment package

Image: Cube Entertainment

BTOB

Starlights' Dark Fantasy, VIXX thrives on elaborate concepts and theatrical performances. Their unique blend of pop and gothic influences captivates audiences

VIXX

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

SHINee’s Shining Legacy, trailblazers in contemporary K-pop. Their unparalleled talent, genre-defying music, and distinctive fashion set the standard for the industry

SHINee

Image: SM Entertainment

