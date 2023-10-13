Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
13 OCTOBER, 2023
Third Quarter Box office Verdict Chart
Here's the list of all the prominent Bollywood movies that have been released during the third quarter of 2023 (July to September). Check out their box office and final Verdict
The Verdict
Image Source: imdb
Karan Johar's latest film clocked a total collection of Rs 145 crore nett in India and turns out to be a Hit at the box office
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Image Source: imdb
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 clocked Rs 515 crore nett and becomes All Time Blockbuster at the box office
Gadar 2
Image Source: imdb
Based on Sex Education, OMG 2 raked over Rs 140 crore nett in India and declared Super Hit at the box office
OMG 2
Image Source: imdb
Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer could only make Rs 5.00 crore in India and turns out to be a Disaster at the box office
Ghoomer
Image Source: imdb
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 made a whopping Rs 100 crore nett in India and declared a Hit at the office
Dream Girl 2
Image Source: imdb
Jawan is still running in cinemas. It is expected to end its lifetime run at Rs 560 crore nett in India. The film is declared as All Time Blockbuster
Jawan
Image Source: imdb
Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhilar's latest film couldn't attract the crowd and turns out a Disaster with Rs 6 crore nett box office
Image Source: imdb
The Great Indian Family
The comedy caper Fukrey 3 is running in cinemas. The film is expected to collect Rs 85 crore at the box office. It is already declared a Hit film
Image Source: imdb
Fukrey 3
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War couldn't grab the audience attention and could only able to make around Rs 8 crore and turns out to be a Disaster
Image Source: imdb
The Vaccine War
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.