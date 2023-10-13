Heading 3

Third Quarter Box office Verdict Chart 

Here's the list of all the prominent Bollywood movies that have been released during the third quarter of 2023 (July to September). Check out their box office and final Verdict 

The Verdict

Karan Johar's latest film clocked a total collection of Rs 145 crore nett in India and turns out to be a Hit at the box office

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 clocked Rs 515 crore nett and becomes All Time Blockbuster at the box office

Gadar 2

Based on Sex Education, OMG 2 raked over Rs 140 crore nett in India and declared Super Hit at the box office

OMG 2

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer could only make Rs 5.00 crore in India and turns out to be a Disaster at the box office

Ghoomer

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 made a whopping Rs 100 crore nett in India and declared a Hit at the office

Dream Girl 2

Jawan is still running in cinemas. It is expected to end its lifetime run at Rs 560 crore nett in India. The film is declared as All Time Blockbuster

Jawan

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhilar's latest film couldn't attract the crowd and turns out a Disaster with Rs 6 crore nett box office

The Great Indian Family

The comedy caper Fukrey 3 is running in cinemas. The film is expected to collect Rs 85 crore at the box office. It is already declared a Hit film

Fukrey 3

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War couldn't grab the audience attention and could only able to make around Rs 8 crore and turns out to be a Disaster

The Vaccine War

