Thor: Love and Thunder: Things to know
Itisha Arya
JUNE 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Marvel Studios Instagram
The fourth Thor flick will debut in theaters on Friday, July 8. Expect some early preview showings on Thursday, July 7
Release date
Image: Getty Images
In addition to Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, there will be quite a few Guardians of the Galaxy stars sharing the screen, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and more
Cast members
Image: Getty Images
As per US Weekly, Melissa McCarthy will join the action film as a thespian portraying Hela. The film will also include Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher
New cast members
Image: Getty Images
Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth will reprise their cameo roles as actors playing Loki and Thor in an Asgardian theatrical group. Sam Neill will also return as the actor playing Odin in a play
Cameos
Image: Thor Instagram
Given that previous Marvel releases have had a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release, the film likely won't hit the streaming service until August ‘22
OTT streaming
Image: Getty Images
Marvel shared the official trailer on May 23, which shows glimpses of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe as Zeus
Trailer
Image: Getty Images
The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher
Plot details
Image: Getty Images
Jane isn't just dressed like Thor. She'll be "part ofthe adventure,” the director Taika Waititi promised, and Portman will get to show off her comedic chops
About Jane
Image: Getty Images
Taika Waititi told Entertainment Weekly in May 2022 that Bale's "very formidable" Gorr the God Butcher is "probably one of the best villains that Marvel's had in their films”
Best Marvel villain
Image: Getty Images
That is astrophysicist Jane Foster, the woman who dumped Thor off screen before the events of Ragnarok. The trailer shows her wielding a reconstructed Mjölnir, Thor's magical hammer
Who is Mighty Thor
