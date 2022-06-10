Heading 3

Thor: Love and Thunder: Things to know

Itisha Arya

JUNE 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

The fourth Thor flick will debut in theaters on Friday, July 8. Expect some early preview showings on Thursday, July 7

Release date

In addition to Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, there will be quite a few Guardians of the Galaxy stars sharing the screen, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and more

Cast members

As per US Weekly, Melissa McCarthy will join the action film as a thespian portraying Hela. The film will also include Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

New cast members

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth will reprise their cameo roles as actors playing Loki and Thor in an Asgardian theatrical group. Sam Neill will also return as the actor playing Odin in a play

Cameos

Given that previous Marvel releases have had a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release, the film likely won't hit the streaming service until August ‘22

OTT streaming

Marvel shared the official trailer on May 23, which shows glimpses of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe as Zeus

Trailer

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher

Plot details

Jane isn't just dressed like Thor. She'll be "part ofthe adventure,” the director Taika Waititi promised, and Portman will get to show off her comedic chops

About Jane

Taika Waititi told Entertainment Weekly in May 2022 that Bale's "very formidable" Gorr the God Butcher is "probably one of the best villains that Marvel's had in their films”

Best Marvel villain

That is astrophysicist Jane Foster, the woman who dumped Thor off screen before the events of Ragnarok. The trailer shows her wielding a reconstructed Mjölnir, Thor's magical hammer

Who is Mighty Thor

