Thrilling K-dramas like Bloodhounds
This is a perfect drama for the lovers of thrill and action with the right amount of tasty comedy and romance, following a mafia lawyer on his suspenseful journey to get some gold
Image: Netflix
Vincenzo
The action gets a lot crazier in this one as a police officer who can do anything to achieve success suddenly faces his split personality, K who is righteous
Image: tvN
Bad and Crazy
Follow Kim Do Gi as he seeks vengeance on evil-doers who get away with their crimes through a taxi company that gives revenge service to callers
Taxi Driver
Image: SBS
This thrilling drama will take you on an action and emotional ride, as you delve into the lives of South Korean soldiers
D.P.
Image: Netflix
This newest addition to must-watch thrilling action K-dramas is one you can’t miss, following the story of a chaebol heir who solves crimes with a rigid police officer
Flex X Cop
Image: SBS
Follow a soldier who was wrongfully framed for murder on his quest to exact revenge on those who wronged him
The K2
Image: tvN
An undercover cop uncovers more than a drug cartel’s secrets in this action drama, as his family also comes in between his mission
The Worst of Evil
Image: Disney+
Indulge in this thrilling journey of a police officer who takes on himself to stop a psychopath murderer running loose in the city
Mouse
Image: tvN
Transform into vigilantes, as you follow a police academy student who punishes heinous criminals at night
Vigilante
Image: Disney+
This thrilling ride will take you deeper into serial killing cases as two ace police officers run to catch a serial killer they question who and what is true evil
Beyond Evil
Image: JTBC