Tanya Saxena

may 5, 2024

Entertainment

Thrilling K-dramas like Bloodhounds

This is a perfect drama for the lovers of thrill and action with the right amount of tasty comedy and romance, following a mafia lawyer on his suspenseful journey to get some gold

Image: Netflix

Vincenzo 

The action gets a lot crazier in this one as a police officer who can do anything to achieve success suddenly faces his split personality, K who is righteous

Image: tvN

Bad and Crazy

Follow Kim Do Gi as he seeks vengeance on evil-doers who get away with their crimes through a taxi company that gives revenge service to callers

Taxi Driver

Image: SBS

This thrilling drama will take you on an action and emotional ride, as you delve into the lives of South Korean soldiers 

D.P.

Image: Netflix

This newest addition to must-watch thrilling action K-dramas is one you can’t miss, following the story of a chaebol heir who solves crimes with a rigid police officer 

Flex X Cop

Image: SBS

Follow a soldier who was wrongfully framed for murder on his quest to exact revenge on those who wronged him 

The K2 

Image: tvN


An undercover cop uncovers more than a drug cartel’s secrets in this action drama, as his family also comes in between his mission

The Worst of Evil

Image: Disney+

Indulge in this thrilling journey of a police officer who takes on himself to stop a psychopath murderer running loose in the city 

Mouse

Image: tvN

Transform into vigilantes, as you follow a police academy student who punishes heinous criminals at night 

Vigilante

Image: Disney+

This thrilling ride will take you deeper into serial killing cases as two ace police officers run to catch a serial killer they question who and what is true evil

Beyond Evil

Image: JTBC

