Heading 3

Throwback: 10 Years Of BTS FESTA

Sugandha Srivastava

june 13, 2023

Entertainment

On their 10th anniversary, take a look at BTS Festa Celebration over the years. For their first anniversary, BTS treated fans with a fan song, dance practice video, broadcast, and a magazine

2014

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

During their second BTS Festa, BTS delighted fans with the release of 'We Are Bulletproof pt. 1,' a Kkul FM episode, and a concert at Jamsil Olympic Stadium

2015

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

In 2016, BTS gained global recognition, making their third anniversary a significant event for fans. The 2016 BTS Festa featured family portraits, dance performances, Kkul FM broadcast, and Jin's 'Eat Jin' show

2016

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

For their fourth anniversary, BTS shared dance practice videos, did a Kkul FM broadcast, and released song covers and cute versions

2017

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

On their fifth anniversary, BTS members dropped 'Ddaeng' on Soundcloud and released remixes, dance practice videos, and a dinner party

2018

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

At their sixth anniversary, BTS shared new choreography videos, photos, and a video reflecting on their journey. Jin also released 'Tonight' on Soundcloud

2019

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS canceled the 'Map of the Soul:7 World Tour' due to COVID-19, but engaged fans with drawings, music, and cooking

2020

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS celebrated their ninth Festa with online concerts featuring SOWOOZOO, video segments, and a BTS Room Live session

2021

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS spoke about pursuing individual endeavors and fulfilling military enlistment obligations

2022

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS has started celebrating their 10th anniversary, releasing dance practice videos of their previous songs for the 2023 BTS FESTA

2023

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here