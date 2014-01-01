On their 10th anniversary, take a look at BTS Festa Celebration over the years. For their first anniversary, BTS treated fans with a fan song, dance practice video, broadcast, and a magazine
2014
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
During their second BTS Festa, BTS delighted fans with the release of 'We Are Bulletproof pt. 1,' a Kkul FM episode, and a concert at Jamsil Olympic Stadium
2015
In 2016, BTS gained global recognition, making their third anniversary a significant event for fans. The 2016 BTS Festa featured family portraits, dance performances, Kkul FM broadcast, and Jin's 'Eat Jin' show
2016
For their fourth anniversary, BTS shared dance practice videos, did a Kkul FM broadcast, and released song covers and cute versions
2017
On their fifth anniversary, BTS members dropped 'Ddaeng' on Soundcloud and released remixes, dance practice videos, and a dinner party
2018
At their sixth anniversary, BTS shared new choreography videos, photos, and a video reflecting on their journey. Jin also released 'Tonight' on Soundcloud
2019
BTS canceled the 'Map of the Soul:7 World Tour' due to COVID-19, but engaged fans with drawings, music, and cooking
2020
BTS celebrated their ninth Festa with online concerts featuring SOWOOZOO, video segments, and a BTS Room Live session
2021
BTS spoke about pursuing individual endeavors and fulfilling military enlistment obligations
2022
BTS has started celebrating their 10th anniversary, releasing dance practice videos of their previous songs for the 2023 BTS FESTA
2023
