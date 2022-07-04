Heading 3

Throwback: Best One Direction photos

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

This photo from their X Factor days feels like a major throwback now considering how young all the members of the band look

X Factor Days

Image: Getty Images

There's nothing like dressing up for an awards night and even better when you're among the winners. This photo is from when 1D won a Brit Award

Awards Night

Image: Getty Images

We love how the band couldn't stop laughing when they posed for this adorable click at the Video Music Awards

All Smiles

Image: Getty Images

This photo of the band after Zayn Malik's exit showcases Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson looking sharp as they dressed up in suits for an event

Suited Up

Image: Getty Images

One Direction had a massive fan following from when they started off and this photo of the band clicking a selfie with their little fan is adorable

Selfie Time

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Harry, Liam, Zayn, Niall and Louis all sporting black during one of their onstage performances will always remain special for fans

Matching

Image: Getty Images

We bet for all directions this photo from the band's early days will always remain iconic and worth treasuring how it captures them all in a sweet moment

Perfect Clicks

Image: Getty Images

This photo seems to be the one that captures where it all started for One Direction as it is from the band's final X Factor press conference with Simone Cowell

With Simon

Image: Getty Images

This sweet moment of Harry Styles and Niall Horan from one of their performances on stage is adorable as they share a laugh together

Harry and Niall

Image: Getty Images

If there's one thing we miss the most about One Direction apart from their music is how the boys showed their goofy side while hanging out together

Goofy Click

