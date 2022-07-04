Heading 3
Throwback: Best One Direction photos
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
This photo from their X Factor days feels like a major throwback now considering how young all the members of the band look
X Factor Days
Image: Getty Images
There's nothing like dressing up for an awards night and even better when you're among the winners. This photo is from when 1D won a Brit Award
Awards Night
Image: Getty Images
We love how the band couldn't stop laughing when they posed for this adorable click at the Video Music Awards
All Smiles
Image: Getty Images
This photo of the band after Zayn Malik's exit showcases Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson looking sharp as they dressed up in suits for an event
Suited Up
Image: Getty Images
One Direction had a massive fan following from when they started off and this photo of the band clicking a selfie with their little fan is adorable
Selfie Time
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Harry, Liam, Zayn, Niall and Louis all sporting black during one of their onstage performances will always remain special for fans
Matching
Image: Getty Images
We bet for all directions this photo from the band's early days will always remain iconic and worth treasuring how it captures them all in a sweet moment
Perfect Clicks
Image: Getty Images
This photo seems to be the one that captures where it all started for One Direction as it is from the band's final X Factor press conference with Simone Cowell
With Simon
Image: Getty Images
This sweet moment of Harry Styles and Niall Horan from one of their performances on stage is adorable as they share a laugh together
Harry and Niall
Image: Getty Images
If there's one thing we miss the most about One Direction apart from their music is how the boys showed their goofy side while hanging out together
Goofy Click
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sadie Sink's Stranger Things clicks