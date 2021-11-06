Nov 6, 2021
Throwback to Bollywood’s Diwali parties
Akshat Sundrani
Shah Rukh Khan is known for his royalty, and the King Khan’s family looked extremely royal in this throwback Diwali picture
Vidya Balan posted this stunning picture on Instagram with the caption ‘sandwiched between the two SRKs
All that was required for a Diwali party was the Student of the Year reunion. They all looked lovely in their ethnic attire
The late actress Sridevi looked nothing less than breathtaking as she posed with her daughter Khushi Kapoor at a Diwali party a few years back
Anil Kapoor had a different Diwali party last year because he was filming for his next flick, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He celebrated with Sunita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan
This star-studded throwback Diwali picture is what fans need. Celebs were all smiles at Big B's Diwali party
Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor were all smiles as they struck a pose while sharing the same dish
The Grovers and Bachchans struck a pose during the 2019 Diwali party, looking absolutely royal together
Ekta Kapoor looked simply gorgeous with her pal Manish Malhotra at a pre-Diwali celebration last year
The Bachchan family were donned in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and they looked regal at the Diwali celebration
