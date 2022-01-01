Heading 3

THROWBACK:

Priyanka Chopra with family

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

So cute

Priyanka shared this cute throwback photo featuring her father

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Daddy’s little girl

The diva shares an unbreakable bond with her father and often shares throwback snaps remembering him

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Beautiful women

PeeCee treated her fans with this gem featuring her Nani and mother

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Siblings love

Priyanka and her brother Siddharth have been partners in crime since childhood

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

So adorable

In this photo, little Priyanka can be seen treating her Nani on birthday

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Bro-sis love

The actress shared this memory on her brother Siddharth’s birthday

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Memory trunk

Priyanka shared this snap on Father’s Day. The photo features her mom and dad

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

My father, my hero

We are in awe of this photo as little Priyanka is playing with her father

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This photo is really special as baby Priyanka is posing with her mom and dad

Major throwback

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Precious bond

This throwback photo was shared by Priyanka Chopra with her brother Siddharth celebrating Raksha Bandhan

