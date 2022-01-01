THROWBACK:
Priyanka Chopra with family
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
So cute
Priyanka shared this cute throwback photo featuring her father
Daddy’s little girl
The diva shares an unbreakable bond with her father and often shares throwback snaps remembering him
Beautiful women
PeeCee treated her fans with this gem featuring her Nani and mother
Siblings love
Priyanka and her brother Siddharth have been partners in crime since childhood
So adorable
In this photo, little Priyanka can be seen treating her Nani on birthday
Bro-sis love
The actress shared this memory on her brother Siddharth’s birthday
Memory trunk
Priyanka shared this snap on Father’s Day. The photo features her mom and dad
My father, my hero
We are in awe of this photo as little Priyanka is playing with her father
This photo is really special as baby Priyanka is posing with her mom and dad
Major throwback
Precious bond
This throwback photo was shared by Priyanka Chopra with her brother Siddharth celebrating Raksha Bandhan
