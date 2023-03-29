MAR 29, 2023

Heading 3

Throwback to Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards

Source: Pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards is set to return edition on April 7. with an even bigger and grander edition. Pinkvilla celebrated its first-ever award show in Mumbai, last year with the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and many more!

Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

The gorgeous diva Kiara Advani was awarded the super stylish female actor award

Kiara Advani

Kriti looked picture-perfect in her pink corset gown. She won the super stylish female award (reader’s choice)

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Sidharth Malhotra wore a stylish orange suit and was awarded the super stylish male actor award

Source: Pinkvilla

Super stylish male actor

Source: Pinkvilla

Super stylish showbiz icon

Karan Johar was the super stylish showbiz icon and graced the event in a printed black suit paired with cool sneakers

Sara Ali Khan wore a risque black gown to PSI last year

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Super stylish female actor

Ranveer Singh bagged the super stylish mega performer award last year. He graced the award show in a voguish black outfit

Source: Pinkvilla

Super stylish mega performer

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in an ultra-chic black dress

Source: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Super stylish female youth idol

The energetic Varun Dhawan won the super stylish male idol award

Source: Pinkvilla

Super stylish male youth idol

Anil Kapoor styled himself in a green pantsuit with a multicolored shirt beneath looking fine as wine

Source: Pinkvilla

Super stylish timeless icon

