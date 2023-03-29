MAR 29, 2023
Throwback to Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards
Source: Pinkvilla
Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards is set to return edition on April 7. with an even bigger and grander edition. Pinkvilla celebrated its first-ever award show in Mumbai, last year with the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and many more!
Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
The gorgeous diva Kiara Advani was awarded the super stylish female actor award
Kiara Advani
Kriti looked picture-perfect in her pink corset gown. She won the super stylish female award (reader’s choice)
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Sidharth Malhotra wore a stylish orange suit and was awarded the super stylish male actor award
Source: Pinkvilla
Super stylish male actor
Source: Pinkvilla
Super stylish showbiz icon
Karan Johar was the super stylish showbiz icon and graced the event in a printed black suit paired with cool sneakers
Sara Ali Khan wore a risque black gown to PSI last year
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Super stylish female actor
Ranveer Singh bagged the super stylish mega performer award last year. He graced the award show in a voguish black outfit
Source: Pinkvilla
Super stylish mega performer
Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in an ultra-chic black dress
Source: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Super stylish female youth idol
The energetic Varun Dhawan won the super stylish male idol award
Source: Pinkvilla
Super stylish male youth idol
Anil Kapoor styled himself in a green pantsuit with a multicolored shirt beneath looking fine as wine
Source: Pinkvilla
Super stylish timeless icon
