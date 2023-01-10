Heading 3

JAN 10, 2023

Thunivu: 7 Characters from Ajith starrer

Image: Zee Studios South Twitter

After Valimai, Ajith Kumar has once again joined hands with director H Vinoth for another action entertainer, Thunivu

Thunivu

Image: Zee Studios South Twitter

The much-awaited drama will be reaching the cinema halls on 11th January this year during Pongal

Pongal release

Image: Zee Studios South Twitter

Thunivu will be clashing at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer family entertainer, Varisu

Thunivu VS Varisu

Image: Zee Studios South Twitter

While Ajith Kumar's character name has not been revealed yet, from the looks of it, it seems he will be playing a daredevil role in the movie

Ajith Kumar: The protagonist

Image: Zee Studios South Twitter

The female lead of Thunivu, Manju Warrier as Kanmani will not be seen as Ajith Kumar's love interest instead will be seen as his partner in crime

Manju Warrier as Kanmani

Actor and filmmaker Samuthirakani will be seen playing the role of a police officer named Dayalan in H Vinoth's directorial

Image: Zee Studios South Twitter

Samuthirakani as Dayalan

Image: Zee Studios South Twitter

The popular actor Ajay will be essaying the role of police officer Ramachandran in the movie

Ajay as Ramachandran

GM Sundar as Muthazhagan is playing a pivotal character in the action entertainer, who goes by the name of Muthazhagan

GM Sundar as Muthazhagan

Image: Zee Studios South Twitter

According to the reports, actor Veera is playing a layered character in Thunivu named Radha. This marks his first onscreen collaboration with Ajith Kumar

Image: Zee Studios South Twitter

Veera as Radha

John Kokken will be seen as a character named Krish, who seems to be a businessman

Image: Zee Studios South Twitter

John Kokken as Krish

