JAN 10, 2023
Thunivu: 7 Characters from Ajith starrer
Image: Zee Studios South Twitter
After Valimai, Ajith Kumar has once again joined hands with director H Vinoth for another action entertainer, Thunivu
Thunivu
Image: Zee Studios South Twitter
The much-awaited drama will be reaching the cinema halls on 11th January this year during Pongal
Pongal release
Image: Zee Studios South Twitter
Thunivu will be clashing at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer family entertainer, Varisu
Thunivu VS Varisu
Image: Zee Studios South Twitter
While Ajith Kumar's character name has not been revealed yet, from the looks of it, it seems he will be playing a daredevil role in the movie
Ajith Kumar: The protagonist
Image: Zee Studios South Twitter
The female lead of Thunivu, Manju Warrier as Kanmani will not be seen as Ajith Kumar's love interest instead will be seen as his partner in crime
Manju Warrier as Kanmani
Actor and filmmaker Samuthirakani will be seen playing the role of a police officer named Dayalan in H Vinoth's directorial
Image: Zee Studios South Twitter
Samuthirakani as Dayalan
Image: Zee Studios South Twitter
The popular actor Ajay will be essaying the role of police officer Ramachandran in the movie
Ajay as Ramachandran
GM Sundar as Muthazhagan is playing a pivotal character in the action entertainer, who goes by the name of Muthazhagan
GM Sundar as Muthazhagan
Image: Zee Studios South Twitter
According to the reports, actor Veera is playing a layered character in Thunivu named Radha. This marks his first onscreen collaboration with Ajith Kumar
Image: Zee Studios South Twitter
Veera as Radha
John Kokken will be seen as a character named Krish, who seems to be a businessman
Image: Zee Studios South Twitter
John Kokken as Krish
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.