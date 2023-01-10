JAN 10, 2023
Thunivu Vs Varisu clash on Pongal 2023
The movie buffs are in for a treat as they will get to see not one but two exciting movies including Ajith Kumar Varisu, and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Thunivu
Thunivu VS Varisu
Both the dramas will be locking horns at the box office during Pongal this year on 11th January
Pongal release
It is after several years that the two superstars Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay will face each on the big screens
An epic box office clash
Prior to this, Ajith Kumar's Veeram and Thalapathy Vijay's Jilla released on the same day back in 2014
Veeram VS Jilla
For those who do not know, the two stars have gone up against each other 13 times so far
Ajith Kumar VS Thalapathy Vijay
Varisu trailer hints at the tale of a rebel son, who steps up to the occasion when he takes over his family business under some difficult circumstances
Varisu Trailer
On the other hand, Thunivu seems to talk about a cat-and-mouse chase between a group of bank robbers, and the police
Thunivu preview
Ace producer Dil Raju ignited a heated debate when he compared Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay
The bigger star debate
Although, later the filmmaker cleared the air saying that his statement was taken out of context
The clarification
As fans of both the stars are super excited for 11th January, only time will tell which among Thunivu and Varisu does better at the ticket counters
The D-Day
