Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 10, 2023

Thunivu Vs Varisu clash on Pongal 2023

Image: Twitter

The movie buffs are in for a treat as they will get to see not one but two exciting movies including Ajith Kumar Varisu, and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Thunivu

Thunivu VS Varisu

Image: Twitter

Both the dramas will be locking horns at the box office during Pongal this year on 11th January

Pongal release

Image: Twitter

It is after several years that the two superstars Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay will face each on the big screens

An epic box office clash

Image: Twitter

Prior to this, Ajith Kumar's Veeram and Thalapathy Vijay's Jilla released on the same day back in 2014

Veeram VS Jilla

Image: Twitter

For those who do not know, the two stars have gone up against each other 13 times so far

Ajith Kumar VS Thalapathy Vijay

Varisu trailer hints at the tale of a rebel son, who steps up to the occasion when he takes over his family business under some difficult circumstances

Image: Twitter

Varisu Trailer

Image: Twitter

On the other hand, Thunivu seems to talk about a cat-and-mouse chase between a group of bank robbers, and the police

Thunivu preview

Ace producer Dil Raju ignited a heated debate when he compared Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay

The bigger star debate

Image: Twitter

Although, later the filmmaker cleared the air saying that his statement was taken out of context

Image: Twitter

The clarification

As fans of both the stars are super excited for 11th January, only time will tell which among Thunivu and Varisu does better at the ticket counters

Image: Twitter

The D-Day

