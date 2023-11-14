Heading 3
November 14, 2023
Tiger 3 box office collection
The third installment of Tiger franchise has released in cinema halls and it is creating havoc at the box office
Tiger 3
Image: Imdb
The makers took the risk of releasing it on the Lakshmi Puja Day (Diwali Day) which is considered as the weakest Day for film business
Image: Imdb
Lakshmi Puja Day Release
However, the megstardom of Salman Khan surprised the trade experts as the movie opened with 43 crores nett at the Hindi box office
Opening Day
Image: Imdb
The movie collected 1.50 crore in Tamil and Telugu versions on its opening day, taking its total to 44.50 crores nett
South Version
Image: Imdb
Tiger 3 became the biggest opener of Salman Khan's career by beating his previous best of Bharat (42.5 crores)
Opening Record
Image: Imdb
The Salman Khan film also set the new Diwali Day record with a huge margin beating the previous best of Son Of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan's combined collection of 22 crores
Diwali Record
Image: Imdb
The spy action drama collected $5 Million on its opening day including paid previews
Overseas BOC
Image: Imdb
The movie turned out number 1 Hindi film at the foreign locations beating Jawan, Pathaan, and Dhoom 3
Overseas Record
Image: Imdb
Overall Day 1
Image: Imdb
The opening day collection of Tiger 3 stands at 94 crores gross globally
The movie is estimated to mint 55-60 crores on its second day
Second Day
Image: Imdb
Tiger 3 will be the fifth Salman Khan starrer to enter the 100 crore club in its first weekend
100-Crore Club
Image: Imdb
