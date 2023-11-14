Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 14, 2023

Tiger 3 box office collection

The third installment of Tiger franchise has released in cinema halls and it is creating havoc at the box office

Tiger 3

Image: Imdb

The makers took the risk of releasing it on the Lakshmi Puja Day (Diwali Day) which is considered as the weakest Day for film business

Image: Imdb

Lakshmi Puja Day Release

However, the megstardom of Salman Khan surprised the trade experts as the movie opened with 43 crores nett at the Hindi box office

 Opening Day

Image: Imdb

The movie collected 1.50 crore in Tamil and Telugu versions on its opening day, taking its total to 44.50 crores nett

South Version

Image: Imdb

Tiger 3 became the biggest opener of Salman Khan's career by beating his previous best of Bharat (42.5 crores) 

Opening Record

Image: Imdb

The Salman Khan film also set the new Diwali Day record with a huge margin beating the previous best of Son Of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan's combined collection of 22 crores

Diwali Record

Image: Imdb

The spy action drama collected $5 Million on its opening day including paid previews

Overseas BOC

Image: Imdb

The movie turned out number 1 Hindi film at the foreign locations beating Jawan, Pathaan, and Dhoom 3

Overseas Record

Image: Imdb

Overall Day 1

Image: Imdb

The opening day collection of Tiger 3 stands at 94 crores gross globally 

The movie is estimated to mint 55-60 crores on its second day

Second Day 

Image: Imdb

Tiger 3 will be the fifth Salman Khan starrer to enter the 100 crore club in its first weekend

100-Crore Club

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here