Mohit K Dixit
November 15, 2023
Tiger 3 First Weekend Box Office
Salman Khan's latest release Tiger 3 is kicking box office window with a strong punch
Tiger 3
The movie is making new records every single day. Here's take a look at its first three days box office collection
The OG Spy Tiger and Zoya returns with Tiger 3 on Sunday, Nov 12 in cinemas
The YRF movie opened with 91 crores worldwide gross and 43.25 crores all India Nett.
Tiger 3 recorded the biggest Monday of all time with 82 crores worldwide gross and 59.25 crores all India nett
The movie packs a solid punch on its third day with 62.5 crores worldwide gross and 43.50 crores all India Nett
The first weekend box office collection of Tiger 3 stands at 144.25 Crores nett in India while 141.75 crores nett in Hindi
The Salman vs Emraan battle raked over 176 Crores gross in India in its three days of release
The overseas box office collection of Tiger 3 is grossed around 59.50 crores in 3 days
In its first three days, Tiger 3 smashed a whopping collection of 235 crores gross globally
