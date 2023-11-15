Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 15, 2023

Tiger 3 First Weekend Box Office

Salman Khan's latest release Tiger 3 is kicking box office window with a strong punch

Tiger 3

Image: YRF's Instagram 

The movie is making new records every single day. Here's take a look at its first three days box office collection

Image: YRF's Instagram 

 Box Office 

The OG Spy Tiger and Zoya returns with Tiger 3 on Sunday, Nov 12 in cinemas

Sunday Release

Image: YRF's Instagram 

The YRF movie opened with 91 crores worldwide gross and 43.25 crores all India Nett. 

Opening Day

Image: YRF's Instagram 

Tiger 3 recorded the biggest Monday of all time with 82 crores worldwide gross and 59.25 crores all India nett

Second Day

Image: YRF's Instagram 

The movie packs a solid punch on its third day with 62.5 crores worldwide gross and 43.50 crores all India Nett

Third Day

Image: YRF's Instagram 

The first weekend box office collection of Tiger 3 stands at 144.25 Crores nett in India while 141.75 crores nett in Hindi

 First Weekend 

Video: YRF's Instagram 

The Salman vs Emraan battle raked over 176 Crores gross in India in its three days of release 

India Gross

Image: YRF's Instagram 

Overseas

Image: YRF's Instagram 

The overseas box office collection of Tiger 3 is grossed around 59.50 crores in 3 days

In its first three days, Tiger 3 smashed a whopping collection of 235 crores gross globally 

 Total WW BOC

Video: YRF's Instagram 

