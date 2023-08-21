Tiger 3 has Christopher Nolan connection

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Produced under YRF Productions, the film is the third installment of a blockbuster spy franchise. Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit the theaters on Diwali 2023
Tiger 3
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
The stylish action spectacle stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Moreover, Emraan Hashmi is reportedly playing the villain opposite the action megastar
Star Cast
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Tiger 3 is a part of YRF spy universe where all the spy characters of Aditya Chopra produced films are meant to cross paths with each other and provide a never-seen-before experience to the audiences
YRF SPY UNIVERSE
Video: YRF's Instagram
Reportedly, the production value of Tiger 3 is around 300-350 crores making it the biggest YRF film ever
Budget
Image: Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram
Producer Aditya Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to make it a cinematic milestone. The makers have on-boarded some of the prominent Hollywood and Korean crew members to enhance the level of the movie
Hollywood Crew
Image: Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram
Reportedly, YRF has hired Hollywood action directors Chris Barnes and Mark Scizak for the film. While Chris has previously worked on Avengers Endgame, Mark is best known for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises
Nolan Connection
Image: IMDb
The film has garnered a tremendous buzz on the internet. Trade experts anticipate the same kind of hysteria at the box office what Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan did
Trade Expectations
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Apart from Tiger 3, Salman Khan is toying up with multiple subjects. Reportedly, his immediate next could be a big actioner with Karan Johar followed by Sooraj Barjatya's film and Tiger VS Pathaan
Salman Khan's Lineup
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
B'Town diva Katrina Kaif is enjoying her career and marriage at the same time. The actress will be next seen in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi under R Balki's direction
Katrina Kaif's Lineup
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Moreover, Tiger 3 is creating a huge buzz among moviegoers. The film will have a guest appearance of Shah Rukh Khan in his Pathaan avatar