Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

Tiger 3-Pippa: What's new this Diwali?

Enjoy your Diwali with some new releases. Check out the list what's new coming

Diwali

Images: Pexels

Salman Khan is all set to bring the third installment of the Tiger series on Nov 12. The movie has tremendous hype among the fans

Tiger 3

Images: IMDb 

Karthik Subbaraj's next movie, Jigarthanda DoubleX, is releasing on Nov 10. It stars Raghava Lawrence and S. J. Suryah

Jigarthanda DoubleX 

Images: IMDb 

Karthi's upcoming movie, Japan is releasing in cinemas on Nov 10. The Tamil movie is directed by Raju Murugan

Japan

Images: IMDb 

MCU's upcoming superhero movie, The Marvels, is releasing in cinemas on Nov 10

The Marvels

Images: IMDb 

Ishaan Khatter starrer war action drama Pippa is taking the digital route, skipping theaters. The movie is all set to stream on Prime Video on Nov 10

Pippa

Images: IMDb 

After its theatrical release, Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer is releasing on ZEE 5 on Nov 10

Ghoomer

Images: IMDb 

David Fincher's action-thriller, The Killer, is all set to stream on Netflix from Nov 10. It stars Michael Fassbender in the title role

The Killer 

Images: IMDb 

Raid

Image: IMDb

Starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead, Raid is a Tamil film. The Karthi directorial film is releasing in cinemas on Nov 10

The new episode of Koffee With Karan S8 will feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey. It will be out on Nov 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar

Koffee With Karan S8

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here