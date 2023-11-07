Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 07, 2023
Tiger 3-Pippa: What's new this Diwali?
Enjoy your Diwali with some new releases. Check out the list what's new coming
Diwali
Images: Pexels
Salman Khan is all set to bring the third installment of the Tiger series on Nov 12. The movie has tremendous hype among the fans
Tiger 3
Images: IMDb
Karthik Subbaraj's next movie, Jigarthanda DoubleX, is releasing on Nov 10. It stars Raghava Lawrence and S. J. Suryah
Jigarthanda DoubleX
Images: IMDb
Karthi's upcoming movie, Japan is releasing in cinemas on Nov 10. The Tamil movie is directed by Raju Murugan
Japan
Images: IMDb
MCU's upcoming superhero movie, The Marvels, is releasing in cinemas on Nov 10
The Marvels
Images: IMDb
Ishaan Khatter starrer war action drama Pippa is taking the digital route, skipping theaters. The movie is all set to stream on Prime Video on Nov 10
Pippa
Images: IMDb
After its theatrical release, Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer is releasing on ZEE 5 on Nov 10
Ghoomer
Images: IMDb
David Fincher's action-thriller, The Killer, is all set to stream on Netflix from Nov 10. It stars Michael Fassbender in the title role
The Killer
Images: IMDb
Raid
Image: IMDb
Starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead, Raid is a Tamil film. The Karthi directorial film is releasing in cinemas on Nov 10
The new episode of Koffee With Karan S8 will feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey. It will be out on Nov 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar
Koffee With Karan S8
Image: IMDb
