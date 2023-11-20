Heading 3
Tiger 3 second weekend box office
Salman Khan's latest release Tiger 3 is continuously doing good business. Here's the updated box office report. Check it out!
Tiger 3
Tiger 3 was released on Sunday which is not an usual release pattern in India
Sunday Release
The first three days collection of Tiger 3 was 141 crores nett in Hindi and 235 crores gross worldwide
First Weekend
Further, the movie collected 19.75 crores and 16.75 crores nett in Hindi on its fourth and fifth day respectively
Wednesday & Thursday
The second weekend of Tiger 3 was quite underwhelming as Cricket World Cup fever was on and India played finals on Sunday
2nd Weekend
The 2nd Friday of Tiger 3 raked over 13 crores nett in Hindi
2nd Friday
The Salman Khan starrer showed a little jump on 2nd Saturday and collected 18 crores nett in Hindi
2nd Saturday
However, the movie faced massive dent by Cricket World Cup on its 2nd Sunday as it could only collect 10 crores nett in Hindi
2nd Sunday
2nd Weekend BOC
The total 2nd Weekend BOC stands at 41 crores nett in Hindi
Tiger 3 raked over 220 crores nett in Hindi in its first 8 days. Its worldwide collection stands in the vicinity of 370 crores gross
Total 8 Days BOC
