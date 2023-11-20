Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 20, 2023

Tiger 3 second weekend box office

Salman Khan's latest release Tiger 3 is continuously doing good business. Here's the updated box office report. Check it out!

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 was released on Sunday which is not an usual release pattern in India

Sunday Release

The first three days collection of Tiger 3 was 141 crores nett in Hindi and 235 crores gross worldwide 

First Weekend 

Further, the movie collected 19.75 crores and 16.75 crores nett in Hindi on its fourth and fifth day respectively 

 Wednesday & Thursday 

The second weekend of Tiger 3 was quite underwhelming as Cricket World Cup fever was on and India played finals on Sunday

2nd Weekend

The 2nd Friday of Tiger 3 raked over 13 crores nett in Hindi 

2nd Friday

The Salman Khan starrer showed a little jump on 2nd Saturday and collected 18 crores nett in Hindi

2nd Saturday

However, the movie faced massive dent by Cricket World Cup on its 2nd Sunday as it could only collect 10 crores nett in Hindi

2nd Sunday

2nd Weekend BOC

The total 2nd Weekend BOC stands at 41 crores nett in Hindi

Tiger 3 raked over 220 crores nett in Hindi in its first 8 days. Its worldwide collection stands in the vicinity of 370 crores gross

Total 8 Days BOC

