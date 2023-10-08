Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
08 OCTOBER, 2023
Tiger 3 Trailer Release Date Out
After few mediocre projects, Megastar Salman Khan is all set to return with his much-awaited film, Tiger 3
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Tiger 3 is all set to arrive in theaters this Diwali. The movie is expected to set new benchmarks at the box office
Tiger 3
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
A few days back, Salman Khan had released the first promo from the film, Tiger Ka Message. It was well received by the audience
Tiger Ka Message
Video: YRF's Instagram
Up next, the team is gearing up for its Trailer release. The much-awaited Tiger 3 Trailer will be out on October 16
Trailer
Image: YRF'S Instagram
Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles
Star Cast
Image: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram
The film has an ensemble supporting cast of Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Ridhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Ranvir Shorey, Gavie Chahal, Kumud Mishra and others
Supporting Cast
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan is also making his cameo appearance in the film as Pathaan
SRK Cameo
Image: imdb
The music of Tiger 3 is composed by Pritam. The film has two songs which will be out following the trailer launch
Image: IMDb
Music
Tiger 3 will follow the events after Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. It will also lead to the path of War 2 and Tiger VS Pathaan
Video: YRF's Instagram
YRF Spy Universe
The movie is expected to rewrite history and clock more than 1000 crores gross at the global box office
Video: YRF's Instagram
Box Office Potential
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.