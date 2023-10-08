Heading 3

Tiger 3 Trailer Release Date Out

After few mediocre projects, Megastar Salman Khan is all set to return with his much-awaited film, Tiger 3

Salman Khan

Tiger 3 is all set to arrive in theaters this Diwali. The movie is expected to set new benchmarks at the box office 

 Tiger 3

A few days back, Salman Khan had released the first promo from the film, Tiger Ka Message. It was well received by the audience

 Tiger Ka Message

Up next, the team is gearing up for its Trailer release. The much-awaited Tiger 3 Trailer will be out on October 16 

Trailer 

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles

Star Cast

The film has an ensemble supporting cast of Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Ridhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Ranvir Shorey, Gavie Chahal, Kumud Mishra and others

 Supporting Cast

Shah Rukh Khan is also making his cameo appearance in the film as Pathaan

SRK Cameo

The music of Tiger 3 is composed by Pritam. The film has two songs which will be out following the trailer launch

Music

Tiger 3 will follow the events after Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. It will also lead to the path of War 2 and Tiger VS Pathaan

 YRF Spy Universe

The movie is expected to rewrite history and clock more than 1000 crores gross at the global box office

Box Office Potential 

