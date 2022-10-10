Heading 3

Tiger and Krishna Shroff’s

sibling love

Akriti Anand

OCT 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

My sister, my cheerleader

Krishna Shroff is Tiger’s support system and his biggest cheerleader too

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

 Source of his superpower

Want to know Tiger Shroff’s source of superpower? Meet his sister - Krishna

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

His Biggest critic

Sister Krishna is action-entertainer Tiger Shroff’s biggest critic

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger Shroff and Krishna are excessively into martial arts and here’s a glimpse of the trust they have in each other

Sibling Trust

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

The ‘Tigers’

The ‘Tigers’ roared in black as they jetted off a vacation

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Favourite Human

Brother Tiger is Krishna Shroff’s ‘favourite human’ and this picture was posted on Heropanti actor’s birthday

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Make way for the Shroffs

The Shroff siblings exude sass as they pose in black

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Smart Siblings

The siblings looked hot as they posed together for this click

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Game Time

Are you even siblings, if you don’t participate in each other’s madness

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Eternal Bond

Tiger’s caption to this post was hilarious. He proved his love for her by writing, “Don’t get married until you're like 80 or something”

