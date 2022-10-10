Tiger and Krishna Shroff’s
sibling love
Akriti Anand
OCT 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
My sister, my cheerleader
Krishna Shroff is Tiger’s support system and his biggest cheerleader too
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Source of his superpower
Want to know Tiger Shroff’s source of superpower? Meet his sister - Krishna
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
His Biggest critic
Sister Krishna is action-entertainer Tiger Shroff’s biggest critic
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger Shroff and Krishna are excessively into martial arts and here’s a glimpse of the trust they have in each other
Sibling Trust
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
The ‘Tigers’
The ‘Tigers’ roared in black as they jetted off a vacation
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Favourite Human
Brother Tiger is Krishna Shroff’s ‘favourite human’ and this picture was posted on Heropanti actor’s birthday
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Make way for the Shroffs
The Shroff siblings exude sass as they pose in black
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Smart Siblings
The siblings looked hot as they posed together for this click
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Game Time
Are you even siblings, if you don’t participate in each other’s madness
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Eternal Bond
Tiger’s caption to this post was hilarious. He proved his love for her by writing, “Don’t get married until you're like 80 or something”
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 BEST ROLES OF
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA