Tiger to Hrithik:
Actors who rock curls
Sampriti Dutta
AUGUST 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Ishaan Khatter is one of the cutest actors in the industry. His signature curly hair with his adorable mischievous face is a perfect match
Ishaan Khatter
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
For decades now, Hrithik has been every fan’s crush. He is handsome, kind and rocks his hairstyle
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
One of the most loved actors in the industry, Siddhant’s brilliance is unmatchable and his sweet smile is irresistible
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Okay, do we all still remember Aditya’s gorgeous curls from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani? Well, it was love at first sight for us!
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image: Jim Sarbh Instagram
Okay, who doesn’t love Jim Sarbh? His killer looks combined with his amazing acting skills are always a delight for the viewers!
Jim Sarbh
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
The leading action hero of Bollywood, Tiger is known for his amazing action sequences and his killer body
Tiger Shroff
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Whenever Varun decides to grow his hair, his slight curls show up and honestly, we love that look on him
Varun Dhawan
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan is another actor who wears his curls proudly and rocks them like the rockstar. Farhan’s curls set him apart
Farhan Akhtar
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger alongside Ananya Panday and his fans are absolutely excited to watch his pan-India movie
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Ali Fazal Instagram
Last but not the least, Ali Fazal has gorgeous curls and he loves to flaunt them
Ali Fazal
