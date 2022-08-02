Heading 3

Tiger to Hrithik:
 Actors who rock curls

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Ishaan Khatter is one of the cutest actors in the industry. His signature curly hair with his adorable mischievous face is a perfect match

Ishaan Khatter

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

For decades now, Hrithik has been every fan’s crush. He is handsome, kind and rocks his hairstyle

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

One of the most loved actors in the industry, Siddhant’s brilliance is unmatchable and his sweet smile is irresistible

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Okay, do we all still remember Aditya’s gorgeous curls from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani? Well, it was love at first sight for us!

Aditya Roy Kapur

Image: Jim Sarbh Instagram 

Okay, who doesn’t love Jim Sarbh? His killer looks combined with his amazing acting skills are always a delight for the viewers!

Jim Sarbh

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

The leading action hero of Bollywood, Tiger is known for his amazing action sequences and his killer body

Tiger Shroff

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Whenever Varun decides to grow his hair, his slight curls show up and honestly, we love that look on him

Varun Dhawan

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan is another actor who wears his curls proudly and rocks them like the rockstar. Farhan’s curls set him apart

Farhan Akhtar 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger alongside Ananya Panday and his fans are absolutely excited to watch his pan-India movie

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Ali Fazal Instagram

Last but not the least, Ali Fazal has gorgeous curls and he loves to flaunt them

Ali Fazal

