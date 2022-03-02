Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 02, 2022

Tiger Shroff & his gymnastic skills

K-pop dance with a twist

Tiger Shroff gave a unique twist to the K-pop dance challenge by beginning with a flying kick

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

The actor often uploads short clips showing a glimpse inside his 'set life' while performing an action scene. We were in awe of it!

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Glimpse from a set

The actor ran up and executed a 153-cm high jump like a pro. He leaped a 153-centimeter hurdle and made a perfect landing. He dedicated the video to his friend Shreyas Iyer

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

153 cm jump

The actor shared a video of himself doing an amazing flying kick and fans flooded the comment section in awe, asking whether he is living in a video game

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Video game or reality

Tiger set the mood for his vacation in the Maldives by performing a spectacular flip in the ocean

Vacay mood

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger posted a video in which he attempted the 10-foot-high kick, pushing himself to his limits. The kick appeared to be unbelievably smooth

10 feet kick

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

The Baaghi star has made up a new way to play football. In the video, he can be seen turning around and kicking the ball away with a terrific flying kick

Martial arts with football

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

During his London tour, Tiger astounded everyone with his continuous back flips in one go!

Summer solstice

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

