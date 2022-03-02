Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 02, 2022
Tiger Shroff & his gymnastic skills
K-pop dance with a twist
Tiger Shroff gave a unique twist to the K-pop dance challenge by beginning with a flying kick
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
The actor often uploads short clips showing a glimpse inside his 'set life' while performing an action scene. We were in awe of it!
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Glimpse from a set
The actor ran up and executed a 153-cm high jump like a pro. He leaped a 153-centimeter hurdle and made a perfect landing. He dedicated the video to his friend Shreyas Iyer
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
153 cm jump
The actor shared a video of himself doing an amazing flying kick and fans flooded the comment section in awe, asking whether he is living in a video game
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Video game or reality
Tiger set the mood for his vacation in the Maldives by performing a spectacular flip in the ocean
Vacay mood
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger posted a video in which he attempted the 10-foot-high kick, pushing himself to his limits. The kick appeared to be unbelievably smooth
10 feet kick
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
The Baaghi star has made up a new way to play football. In the video, he can be seen turning around and kicking the ball away with a terrific flying kick
Martial arts with football
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
During his London tour, Tiger astounded everyone with his continuous back flips in one go!
Summer solstice
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
