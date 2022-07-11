Heading 3

Tiger Shroff’s workout reels

Sampriti Dutta

JULY 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Over years, Tiger Shroff has learned stunts only professionals can pull off. Get ready to witness Tiger’s perfect flip one after the other and be amazed

Perfect flips

The journey to becoming the leading action hero has not been an easy one for Tiger. Immense dedication and determination played a huge role

Action Hero

He uploaded this reel a while ago on his Instagram and took the internet by storm. No path is easy, and this has definitely been a journey of ups and downs for Tiger

No pain, no gain

A shirtless Tiger Shroff can easily increase anyone’s heartbeat. His perfect, chiselled abs make all the men green with envy

Perfect abs

Working out for Tiger is not just restricted to the gym. You can always find him sweating it out at volleyball games too

Volleyball

Okay, now that we talked about volleyball, why not talk about football as well? Tiger Shroff is excellent at football!

Football

The magnificent action actor loves a good run in the lap of nature too!

Running

Those kicks are so perfectly-timed and intense and have even inspired other actors

Kickstagram

For Tiger, working out and fitness is like a necessity. He is dedicated to keeping himself fit and in shape

Dedication level 100%

Little fun during workouts hurts nobody! Tiger is also a fan of dancing which makes for a killer workout!

Shake it off

