Tiger Shroff’s workout reels
Sampriti Dutta
JULY 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Over years, Tiger Shroff has learned stunts only professionals can pull off. Get ready to witness Tiger’s perfect flip one after the other and be amazed
Perfect flips
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
The journey to becoming the leading action hero has not been an easy one for Tiger. Immense dedication and determination played a huge role
Action Hero
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
He uploaded this reel a while ago on his Instagram and took the internet by storm. No path is easy, and this has definitely been a journey of ups and downs for Tiger
No pain, no gain
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
A shirtless Tiger Shroff can easily increase anyone’s heartbeat. His perfect, chiselled abs make all the men green with envy
Perfect abs
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Working out for Tiger is not just restricted to the gym. You can always find him sweating it out at volleyball games too
Volleyball
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Okay, now that we talked about volleyball, why not talk about football as well? Tiger Shroff is excellent at football!
Football
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
The magnificent action actor loves a good run in the lap of nature too!
Running
Those kicks are so perfectly-timed and intense and have even inspired other actors
Kickstagram
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
For Tiger, working out and fitness is like a necessity. He is dedicated to keeping himself fit and in shape
Dedication level 100%
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Little fun during workouts hurts nobody! Tiger is also a fan of dancing which makes for a killer workout!
Shake it off
