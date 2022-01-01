Tiger Shroff's
impeccable style file
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Suit up
Tiger looks classy in a pink suit with a white shirt
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Hello, handsome
We cannot put in words how handsome he is looking in this outfit
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Casual day
He seizes a casual day with his impeccable style. Hence, it’s a win-win for his fans
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Oh la la
He raises the temperature in a classic white shirt with a pair of trousers
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
What a hottie
Tiger looks amazing in an all-black outfit and this look proves it
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Kukkad Kamal Da
Here, he opted for a white t-shirt perfectly accentuating his biceps
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Pristine in white
This is one of his best looks ever and Tiger’s fans would agree!
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Blu-tiful
This blue t-shirt from Tiger’s wardrobe is perfect for any occasion
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
The actor wore a ripped black denim jacket with blue denim jeans and looked super hot
Sporty look
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Keep it simple
Tiger Shroff kept it simple yet classy in this basic tee look
