Tiger Shroff's

impeccable style file

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Suit up

Tiger looks classy in a pink suit with a white shirt

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Hello, handsome

We cannot put in words how handsome he is looking in this outfit

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Casual day

He seizes a casual day with his impeccable style. Hence, it’s a win-win for his fans

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Oh la la

He raises the temperature in a classic white shirt with a pair of trousers

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

What a hottie

Tiger looks amazing in an all-black outfit and this look proves it

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Kukkad Kamal Da

Here, he opted for a white t-shirt perfectly accentuating his biceps

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Pristine in white

This is one of his best looks ever and Tiger’s fans would agree!

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Blu-tiful

This blue t-shirt from Tiger’s wardrobe is perfect for any occasion

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

The actor wore a ripped black denim jacket with blue denim jeans and looked super hot

Sporty look

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Keep it simple

Tiger Shroff kept it simple yet classy in this basic tee look

