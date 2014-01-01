Heading 3

Tiger Shroff’s

popular movies

Pinkvilla Desk

SEPT 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

Heropanti

This 2014 release marked Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s big Bollywood debut and the movie had opened to mixed reviews

Image: IMDb

Baaghi

Baaghi introduced Tiger as an action hero and his performance was well appreciated

Image: IMDb

A Flying Jatt

Tiger appeared as a superhero in A Flying Jatt wherein he was seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: IMDb

Munna Michael

This Sabbir Khan directorial was an action dance film which featured Tiger, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Niddhi Agerwal

Image: IMDb

Baaghi 2

The second installment of the Baaghi series had Tiger Shroff romancing Disha Patani for the first time and his action sequences won hearts

Image: IMDb

Student of the Year 2

This teen romantic action comedy was a sequel to Student of the Year and featured Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal in the lead

Image: IMDb

War

The Siddharth Anand directorial brought together Tiger and Hrithik Roshan for the first time and their performances left everyone in awe

Image: IMDb

Baaghi 3

The third installment of the Baaghi series reunited Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor for the second time and their chemistry was on point

Image: IMDb

Heropanti 2

Marking the second installment of Tiger’s debut movie, Heropanti featured the actor reprising his role as Babloo. It also featured Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles

Image: IMDb

Ganapath Part -1

One of Tiger’s much anticipated upcoming movies, Ganapath Part 1 will have the actor reuniting with Kriti Sanon for the second time after Heropanti

