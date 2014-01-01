Tiger Shroff’s
popular movies
Image: IMDb
Heropanti
This 2014 release marked Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s big Bollywood debut and the movie had opened to mixed reviews
Image: IMDb
Baaghi
Baaghi introduced Tiger as an action hero and his performance was well appreciated
Image: IMDb
A Flying Jatt
Tiger appeared as a superhero in A Flying Jatt wherein he was seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: IMDb
Munna Michael
This Sabbir Khan directorial was an action dance film which featured Tiger, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Niddhi Agerwal
Image: IMDb
Baaghi 2
The second installment of the Baaghi series had Tiger Shroff romancing Disha Patani for the first time and his action sequences won hearts
Image: IMDb
Student of the Year 2
This teen romantic action comedy was a sequel to Student of the Year and featured Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal in the lead
Image: IMDb
War
The Siddharth Anand directorial brought together Tiger and Hrithik Roshan for the first time and their performances left everyone in awe
Image: IMDb
Baaghi 3
The third installment of the Baaghi series reunited Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor for the second time and their chemistry was on point
Image: IMDb
Heropanti 2
Marking the second installment of Tiger’s debut movie, Heropanti featured the actor reprising his role as Babloo. It also featured Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles
Image: IMDb
Ganapath Part -1
One of Tiger’s much anticipated upcoming movies, Ganapath Part 1 will have the actor reuniting with Kriti Sanon for the second time after Heropanti
