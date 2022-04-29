Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

APR 29, 2022

Heading 3

Tiger-Tara’s Heropanti 2 promotion looks

A stylish duo

Image: Pinkvilla

The lead actors look fashionable in these looks. Tara picked an all-red outfit. On the other hand, Tiger wore a green t-shirt and black pants

Perfect combo

Image: Pinkvilla

Tiger opted for the classic combination of red full sleeves t-shirt and blue denim. He completed his look with light brown coloured shoes and black sunglasses

The actor goes casual with this look as he wore a purple polo t-shirt and blue denim. He finished his OOTD with shoes and black sunglasses

Image: Pinkvilla

Comfort & Class

Tara looks absolutely breathtaking in a crop top and a skirt with an abstract print. She paired her dress with black boots and left her hair open and curled them

A voguish diva

Image: Pinkvilla

Tiger chose this charming formal look for one of the promotional events and exuded charm. He wore a blue shirt with black pants and a blue blazer

Image: Pinkvilla

Handsome in formals

Image: Pinkvilla

He followed the ‘mantra’ of ‘simplicity is the best policy’ with this pastel look. Nonetheless to say, this outfit is a goal

Say yes to pastels

Image: Pinkvilla

They grabbed attention as they twinned in black. Tara kept her look sleek while Tiger looked ultra-modern in this outfit

Twinning is winning

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara sported a black velvet crop top and a printed mini skirt. The ‘hero’ of Heropanti 2 stuck to the basics and wore a t-shirt and pants

Smart & Sophisticated

Image: Pinkvilla

They visited Mahim Dargah wearing these beautiful traditional attires. The actress selected a white Anarkali for the outing and Tiger donned Kurta-Pjayma

Gorgeous in ethnic

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara wore a green co-ord set with sunglasses and white heels. While Tiger opted for a blue t-shirt, black trousers, and a pair of white sneakers

Fashion game on point

