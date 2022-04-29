Entertainment
Tiger-Tara’s Heropanti 2 promotion looks
A stylish duo
Image: Pinkvilla
The lead actors look fashionable in these looks. Tara picked an all-red outfit. On the other hand, Tiger wore a green t-shirt and black pants
Perfect combo
Image: Pinkvilla
Tiger opted for the classic combination of red full sleeves t-shirt and blue denim. He completed his look with light brown coloured shoes and black sunglasses
The actor goes casual with this look as he wore a purple polo t-shirt and blue denim. He finished his OOTD with shoes and black sunglasses
Image: Pinkvilla
Comfort & Class
Tara looks absolutely breathtaking in a crop top and a skirt with an abstract print. She paired her dress with black boots and left her hair open and curled them
A voguish diva
Image: Pinkvilla
Tiger chose this charming formal look for one of the promotional events and exuded charm. He wore a blue shirt with black pants and a blue blazer
Image: Pinkvilla
Handsome in formals
Image: Pinkvilla
He followed the ‘mantra’ of ‘simplicity is the best policy’ with this pastel look. Nonetheless to say, this outfit is a goal
Say yes to pastels
Image: Pinkvilla
They grabbed attention as they twinned in black. Tara kept her look sleek while Tiger looked ultra-modern in this outfit
Twinning is winning
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara sported a black velvet crop top and a printed mini skirt. The ‘hero’ of Heropanti 2 stuck to the basics and wore a t-shirt and pants
Smart & Sophisticated
Image: Pinkvilla
They visited Mahim Dargah wearing these beautiful traditional attires. The actress selected a white Anarkali for the outing and Tiger donned Kurta-Pjayma
Gorgeous in ethnic
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara wore a green co-ord set with sunglasses and white heels. While Tiger opted for a blue t-shirt, black trousers, and a pair of white sneakers
Fashion game on point
