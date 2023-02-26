FEB 26, 2023
Tiger to Disha: Celebs who love to swim
The Heropanti actor is looking handsome here
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress loves to swim as she believes it is the best way to keep herself fit
Katrina Kaif
Kiara-Alia: Best hairstyles for wedding
Guess the wedding date of these actors?
The actress loves swimming and beaches are her favourite spot
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The gorgeous actress is fond of taking dips in pools and enjoys being in water
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
She never misses an opportunity to take a dip in the sea or a pool
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
This gorgeous actress feels at peace when swimming
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani
Disha has often flaunted her figure in her bikini pictures at beaches
Deepika's love for swimming is known to all
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
She is often seen on beach vacations with her family
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.