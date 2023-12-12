Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 12, 2023
Time-Travel Hollywood movies
Directed by Terry Gilliam, this film involves a convict from a dystopian future sent back in time to gather information about a deadly virus
12 Monkeys
Images: IMDB
Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in this action-packed film about a time-traveling cop who must prevent corruption in the past
Images: IMDB
Timecop
A science fiction film directed by Shane Carruth, known for its complex narrative and realistic portrayal of time travel
Primer
Images: IMDB
This film, directed by Rian Johnson, follows a hitman who works for a crime syndicate in the future and eliminates targets sent back in time
Looper
Images: IMDB
A mind-bending science fiction film starring Ethan Hawke, exploring complex themes of time travel and identity
Predestination
Images: IMDB
While not solely about time travel, Christopher Nolan's epic space film involves time dilation due to intense gravitational forces, leading to interesting temporal effects
Interstellar
Images: IMDB
Tom Cruise stars in this sci-fi action film where a soldier experiences a time loop while battling an alien invasion
Edge of Tomorrow
Images: IMDB
While not a traditional time travel film, this science fiction drama directed by Denis Villeneuve involves non-linear perceptions of time due to alien language
Arrival
Images: IMDB
The Terminator
Images: IMDB
A really bad robot is sent from the future to hurt the mom of a hero. It causes a big fight that goes through time
H.G. Wells follows a criminal through time using his special machine and has to deal with the challenges of being from the past in our modern world
Time After Time
Images: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.