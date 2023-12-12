Heading 3

Time-Travel Hollywood movies

Directed by Terry Gilliam, this film involves a convict from a dystopian future sent back in time to gather information about a deadly virus

12 Monkeys

Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in this action-packed film about a time-traveling cop who must prevent corruption in the past

Timecop

A science fiction film directed by Shane Carruth, known for its complex narrative and realistic portrayal of time travel

Primer

This film, directed by Rian Johnson, follows a hitman who works for a crime syndicate in the future and eliminates targets sent back in time

Looper

A mind-bending science fiction film starring Ethan Hawke, exploring complex themes of time travel and identity

Predestination

While not solely about time travel, Christopher Nolan's epic space film involves time dilation due to intense gravitational forces, leading to interesting temporal effects

Interstellar

Tom Cruise stars in this sci-fi action film where a soldier experiences a time loop while battling an alien invasion

Edge of Tomorrow

While not a traditional time travel film, this science fiction drama directed by Denis Villeneuve involves non-linear perceptions of time due to alien language

Arrival

The Terminator

A really bad robot is sent from the future to hurt the mom of a hero. It causes a big fight that goes through time

H.G. Wells follows a criminal through time using his special machine and has to deal with the challenges of being from the past in our modern world

Time After Time

