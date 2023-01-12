Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 12, 2023

Timeless compositions by MM Keeravani

Image: RRR Twitter

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagged Golden Globes for 'Best Original Song'.

Naatu Naatu bags Golden Globes 

Image: RRR Twitter

On this note, let us go through some captivating melodies provided by music maestro MM Keeravani over the years.

MM Keeravani's gems

Image: IMDb

He scored the romantic number Gundu Sudhi for SS Rajamouli's 2012 directorial Chatrapathi.

Gundu Sudhi- Chatrapathi 

Image: IMDb

SS Rajamouli collaborated with Ram Charan for the period drama Magadheera in 2009.

Panchadara Bomma- Magadheera

Image: IMDb

MM Keeravani rendered the track Panchadara Bomma for the movie which was picturized on the lead pair Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

The romantic number

Image: IMDb

SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani once again joined forces for the 2012 revenge drama Eega.

My Name is Nani- Eega

Image: IMDb

One of the most popular singles from the film was My Name is Nani, also known as Eega Eega or Konchem Konchem. 

Eega Eega 

Image: IMDb

The director and composer duo made history with their blockbuster period drama, Baahubali: The Beginning, featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

Sivuni Aana- Baahubali: The Beginning

Image: IMDb

They continued to create magic with the second installment of the series, Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Saahore Baahubali- Baahubali: The Conclusion

Image: IMDb

The sequel saw the charismatic number Saahore Baahubali, giving us the feel of the grand demeanor of the protagonist.

A king size number

