JAN 12, 2023
Timeless compositions by MM Keeravani
Image: RRR Twitter
Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagged Golden Globes for 'Best Original Song'.
Naatu Naatu bags Golden Globes
Image: RRR Twitter
On this note, let us go through some captivating melodies provided by music maestro MM Keeravani over the years.
MM Keeravani's gems
Image: IMDb
He scored the romantic number Gundu Sudhi for SS Rajamouli's 2012 directorial Chatrapathi.
Gundu Sudhi- Chatrapathi
Image: IMDb
SS Rajamouli collaborated with Ram Charan for the period drama Magadheera in 2009.
Panchadara Bomma- Magadheera
Image: IMDb
MM Keeravani rendered the track Panchadara Bomma for the movie which was picturized on the lead pair Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.
The romantic number
Image: IMDb
SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani once again joined forces for the 2012 revenge drama Eega.
My Name is Nani- Eega
Image: IMDb
One of the most popular singles from the film was My Name is Nani, also known as Eega Eega or Konchem Konchem.
Eega Eega
Image: IMDb
The director and composer duo made history with their blockbuster period drama, Baahubali: The Beginning, featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.
Sivuni Aana- Baahubali: The Beginning
Image: IMDb
They continued to create magic with the second installment of the series, Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Saahore Baahubali- Baahubali: The Conclusion
Image: IMDb
The sequel saw the charismatic number Saahore Baahubali, giving us the feel of the grand demeanor of the protagonist.
A king size number
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.