FEB 15, 2023

Times Ajith turned a romantic hero

It might be hard to believe, but Ajith Kumar was once known as a romantic hero. Let us take a look at some of his noteworthy romantic entertainers

Image: Instagram

The romantic side of Ajith Kumar

Image: IMDb

Mani Ratnam's 1995 love story, Aasai is one of the first examples which come to mind. His electrifying chemistry with Suvaluxmi was highly applauded

Aasai

The 1996 Tamil romance drama made under the direction of Agathiyan bagged a National Award for Best Feature Film

Image: IMDb

Kadhal Kottai

The film was remade in Kannada with the name Yaare Neenu Cheluve, and in Hindi as Sirf Tum

Image: IMDb

Story retold in many languages

Later in 2000, Ajith Kumar joined forces with Tabu for another romantic drama, Kandukondain Kandukondain

Image: IMDb

Kandukondain Kandukondain

The protagonist was a struggling film director in a fluctuating relationship with his lady love, played by Tabu

Image: IMDb

A director’s love saga

Ajith Kumar starrer Vaalee alongside Simran and Jyothika turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the time

Image: IMDb

Vaalee

The 1999 venture turned out to be a commercial triumph and was even remade in Kannada with the same name

Image: Twitter

Another feather in the cap

Filmmaker Ezhil directed Ajith Kumar and Jyothika in the 2001 Tamil drama, Poovellam Un Vasam

Image: Twitter

Poovellam Un Vasam

The project turned out to be a commercial and critical success with a praiseworthy collection at the box office

Image: Twitter

Success story

