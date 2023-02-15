FEB 15, 2023
Times Ajith turned a romantic hero
It might be hard to believe, but Ajith Kumar was once known as a romantic hero. Let us take a look at some of his noteworthy romantic entertainers
Image: Instagram
The romantic side of Ajith Kumar
Image: IMDb
Mani Ratnam's 1995 love story, Aasai is one of the first examples which come to mind. His electrifying chemistry with Suvaluxmi was highly applauded
Aasai
The 1996 Tamil romance drama made under the direction of Agathiyan bagged a National Award for Best Feature Film
Image: IMDb
Kadhal Kottai
The film was remade in Kannada with the name Yaare Neenu Cheluve, and in Hindi as Sirf Tum
Image: IMDb
Story retold in many languages
Later in 2000, Ajith Kumar joined forces with Tabu for another romantic drama, Kandukondain Kandukondain
Image: IMDb
Kandukondain Kandukondain
The protagonist was a struggling film director in a fluctuating relationship with his lady love, played by Tabu
Image: IMDb
A director’s love saga
Ajith Kumar starrer Vaalee alongside Simran and Jyothika turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the time
Image: IMDb
Vaalee
The 1999 venture turned out to be a commercial triumph and was even remade in Kannada with the same name
Image: Twitter
Another feather in the cap
Filmmaker Ezhil directed Ajith Kumar and Jyothika in the 2001 Tamil drama, Poovellam Un Vasam
Image: Twitter
Poovellam Un Vasam
The project turned out to be a commercial and critical success with a praiseworthy collection at the box office
Image: Twitter
Success story
