JAN 17, 2023

Times Mohanlal-Mammootty shared screen 

Two of the most celebrated actors from Mollywood, Mohanlal and Mammootty often come together on the silver screens.

Two stalwarts

Back in August 2022, the two superstars were seen posing together for a memorable photograph.

Ichakka

The two Malayalam heartthrobs look adorable as she shared a laugh in this precious pic.

With Ichakka

With Mohanlal and Mammootty decades-long careers, it was only natural that these two share screen space.

Padayottam

Back in 1982, these two worked together in the family drama Enthino Pookkunna Pookkal which also starred Ratheeesh and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Enthino Pookkunna Pookkal

Mohanlal and Mammootty's other projects include Avidathepole Ivideyum. The film talks about two friends who marry each other’s sisters. 

Avidathepole Ivideyum

The 1986 drama Vartha tells the story of a journalist Madhavankutty who ends up picking a fight against the corrupt government.

Vartha

Ahimsa deals with Hindu-Muslim politics. It also sheds light on the prevalent conflicts in Kerala triggered by some of the feudal lords. 

Ahimsa

Mohanlal and Mammootty play two lawyers, who investigate the murder of Gupthan, a college lecturer. 

Harikrishnans

Mammootty was seen in a cameo appearance in Mohanlal’s 1990 crime comedy, No. 20 Madras Mail.

No. 20 Madras Mail

