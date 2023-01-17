JAN 17, 2023
Times Mohanlal-Mammootty shared screen
Two of the most celebrated actors from Mollywood, Mohanlal and Mammootty often come together on the silver screens.
Two stalwarts
Back in August 2022, the two superstars were seen posing together for a memorable photograph.
Ichakka
The two Malayalam heartthrobs look adorable as she shared a laugh in this precious pic.
With Ichakka
With Mohanlal and Mammootty decades-long careers, it was only natural that these two share screen space.
Padayottam
Back in 1982, these two worked together in the family drama Enthino Pookkunna Pookkal which also starred Ratheeesh and Zarina Wahab in key roles.
Enthino Pookkunna Pookkal
Mohanlal and Mammootty's other projects include Avidathepole Ivideyum. The film talks about two friends who marry each other’s sisters.
Avidathepole Ivideyum
Ahimsa deals with Hindu-Muslim politics. It also sheds light on the prevalent conflicts in Kerala triggered by some of the feudal lords.
Ahimsa
Mohanlal and Mammootty play two lawyers, who investigate the murder of Gupthan, a college lecturer.
Harikrishnans
Mammootty was seen in a cameo appearance in Mohanlal’s 1990 crime comedy, No. 20 Madras Mail.
No. 20 Madras Mail
