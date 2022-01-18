Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 18, 2022
Times Siddharth sparked controversies
Remark on Saina Nehwal
Siddharth is now is now making waves for a provocative statement he made regarding Saina Nehwal after she expressed her concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach
The actor tweeted, "Subtle c**k champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna'' and now legal action has been initiated against him
‘Hindi Junta’ comment
The actor tweeted, "Hindi speaking junta calling me south Ka @ReallySwara. Just to clarify...I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She's awesome and a cutie"
The tweet sparked debate and people criticised the actor for attempting to incite communal hatred
Threats by BJP IT cell
Siddharth alleged that the Tamil Nadu IT cell of the BJP had exposed his phone number online and that he had received threats as a result of his outspokenness
The actor got police protection after his tweet, but he chose to forego the privilege so that the police officers' time can be used for something else during the COVID-19 pandemic
Remark on Tejasvi Surya
The actor received a lot of backlash for linking BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to terrorist AjmalKasab, who was one of the terrorists behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
He penned, "@Tejasvi_Surya is far more dangerous and just a decade older than # #AjmalKasab. Save this tweet. It will, unfortunately, age well"
Cryptic post on Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Siddharth was reportedly dating Samantha, but they broke up, and Samantha eventually married Naga Chaitanya, whom she divorced last year
Following this, he took to Twitter, writing, ‘‘One of the first lessons I learned from a teacher in school. ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What's yours?’’ and it stirred the internet
