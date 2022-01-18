Entertainment

Times Siddharth sparked controversies

Remark on Saina Nehwal

Siddharth is now is now making waves for a provocative statement he made regarding Saina Nehwal after she expressed her concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach

Image: Siddharth Instagram

The actor tweeted, "Subtle c**k champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna'' and now legal action has been initiated against him

Image : Siddharth Instagram

‘Hindi Junta’ comment

The actor tweeted, "Hindi speaking junta calling me south Ka @ReallySwara. Just to clarify...I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She's awesome and a cutie"

Image : Siddharth Instagram

The tweet sparked debate and people criticised the actor for attempting to incite communal hatred

Image : Siddharth Instagram

Threats by BJP IT cell

Siddharth alleged that the Tamil Nadu IT cell of the BJP had exposed his phone number online and that he had received threats as a result of his outspokenness

Image : Siddharth Instagram

The actor got police protection after his tweet, but he chose to forego the privilege so that the police officers' time can be used for something else during the COVID-19 pandemic

Image : Siddharth Instagram

Remark on Tejasvi Surya

The actor received a lot of backlash for linking BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to terrorist AjmalKasab, who was one of the terrorists behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Image : Siddharth Instagram

He penned, "@Tejasvi_Surya is far more dangerous and just a decade older than # #AjmalKasab. Save this tweet. It will, unfortunately, age well"

Image : Siddharth Instagram

Cryptic post on Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Siddharth was reportedly dating Samantha, but they broke up, and Samantha eventually married Naga Chaitanya, whom she divorced last year

Image : Siddharth Instagram

Following this, he took to Twitter, writing, ‘‘One of the first lessons I learned from a teacher in school. ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What's yours?’’ and it stirred the internet

Image : Siddharth Instagram

