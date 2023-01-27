JAN 27, 2023
Times South celebs worked for free
From Suriya in Vikram to Rajinikanth in Pedarayudu, over the years several South celebs have worked in films for free, just for friendship. Take a look at the full list
For friendship
Suriya garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal as Rolex in Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kangaraj's action entertainer Vikram
Suriya in Vikram
Once again, Suriya played a crucial cameo in R Madhavan's much-appreciated biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and did not charge any fee
Suriya in Rocketry:
The Nambi Effect
Silambarsan TR crooned the 'Thee Thalapathy' song for Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer, Varisu without charging any remuneration
Silambarasan TR in Varisu
Superstar Rajinikanth played a key role in Mohan Babu's Telugu drama Pedarayudu for free
Rajinikanth in Pedarayudu
Sundeep Kishan played the lead in the 2016 Telugu film Okka Ammayi Thappas without charging a single penny
Sundeep Kishan in Okka Ammayi Thappas
According to the reports, Taapsee Pannu worked in the Telugu film Anando Brahma sans any fee
Taapsee Pannu in Anando Brahma
Bollywood hunk Salman Khan was seen as Masood bhai, a confidant of Brahma (Chiranjeevi) in the political thriller, GodFather. If the reports are to be believed, he did not charge anything for his services
Salman Khan in GodFather
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will reportedly play a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan, which further stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara
Thalapathy Vijay in Jawan
These are some examples of South Indian actors working for free. It is quite possible that the future will see many more such examples
The trend continues
