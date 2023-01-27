Heading 3

JAN 27, 2023

Times South celebs worked for free

Image: Rajinikanth Instagram
Suriya Sivakumar Instagram

From Suriya in Vikram to Rajinikanth in Pedarayudu, over the years several South celebs have worked in films for free, just for friendship. Take a look at the full list

For friendship

Image: IMDb

Suriya garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal as Rolex in Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kangaraj's action entertainer Vikram

Suriya in Vikram

Once again, Suriya played a crucial cameo in R Madhavan's much-appreciated biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and did not charge any fee

Image: IMDb

Suriya in Rocketry:
The Nambi Effect

Image: IMDb, Simbu Instagram

Silambarsan TR crooned the 'Thee Thalapathy' song for Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer, Varisu without charging any remuneration

Silambarasan TR in Varisu

Superstar Rajinikanth played a key role in Mohan Babu's Telugu drama Pedarayudu for free

Image: IMDb

Rajinikanth in Pedarayudu

Sundeep Kishan played the lead in the 2016 Telugu film Okka Ammayi Thappas without charging a single penny

Image: IMDb

Sundeep Kishan in Okka Ammayi Thappas

According to the reports, Taapsee Pannu worked in the Telugu film Anando Brahma sans any fee

Image: IMDb

Taapsee Pannu in Anando Brahma

Bollywood hunk Salman Khan was seen as Masood bhai, a confidant of Brahma (Chiranjeevi) in the political thriller, GodFather. If the reports are to be believed, he did not charge anything for his services

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan in GodFather

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will reportedly play a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan, which further stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara

Image: IMDb, Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay in Jawan

These are some examples of South Indian actors working for free. It is quite possible that the future will see many more such examples

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram,
Sundeep Kishan Instagram

The trend continues

