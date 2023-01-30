Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 30, 2023

Times Suriya worked with Jyothika 

Image Jyothika Instagram

Before tying the knot, Tamil actors Suriya and Jyothika created magic on screen with their electrifying chemistry

The picture-perfect couple

Image: Suriya Instagram

From Poovellam Kettuppar to Perazhagan, these two have co-starred in several movies over the years

On-screen chemistry

Poovellam Kettuppar tells the tale of two music directors Bharathi and Kannan, who work together but decide to part ways because of some frivolous reasons

Image: IMDb

Poovellam Kettuppar

Image: Twitter

Uyirile Kalanthathu talks about a medical student, played by Suriya, who falls in love with a girl (Jyothika) and decides to meet her family

Uyirile Kalanthathu

Kaaka Kaaka narrates the love story between an upright police officer and a simple and sweet school teacher, Maya (Jyothika)

Image: IMDb

Kaaka Kaaka

Suriya starrer Perazhagan revolves around a village youth with a hunchback. He overcomes his handicap with humor and selfless service to others

Image: IMDb

Perazhagan

These two once again joined forces for the 2005 action comedy, Maayavi, which was a cinematic adaptation of The Fan Club novel by Irving Wallace

Image: IMDb

Maayavi

Suriya was seen doing a special cameo in the movie. His character was shown falling in love with Jyothika's character, whom he marries later

Image: IMDb

June R

Suriya and Jyothika's relationship was made public along with the release of the 2006 drama Sillunu Oru Kaadhal

Image: IMDb

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal

Suriya and Jyothika are not seen doing movies together anymore, however, their appearances together continue to make headlines

Image: Suriya Instagram

