JAN 30, 2023

Times Suriya worked with Jyothika
Before tying the knot, Tamil actors Suriya and Jyothika created magic on screen with their electrifying chemistry
The picture-perfect couple
From Poovellam Kettuppar to Perazhagan, these two have co-starred in several movies over the years
On-screen chemistry
Poovellam Kettuppar tells the tale of two music directors Bharathi and Kannan, who work together but decide to part ways because of some frivolous reasons
Poovellam Kettuppar
Uyirile Kalanthathu talks about a medical student, played by Suriya, who falls in love with a girl (Jyothika) and decides to meet her family
Uyirile Kalanthathu
Kaaka Kaaka narrates the love story between an upright police officer and a simple and sweet school teacher, Maya (Jyothika)
Kaaka Kaaka
Suriya starrer Perazhagan revolves around a village youth with a hunchback. He overcomes his handicap with humor and selfless service to others
Perazhagan
These two once again joined forces for the 2005 action comedy, Maayavi, which was a cinematic adaptation of The Fan Club novel by Irving Wallace
Maayavi
Suriya was seen doing a special cameo in the movie. His character was shown falling in love with Jyothika's character, whom he marries later
June R
Suriya and Jyothika's relationship was made public along with the release of the 2006 drama Sillunu Oru Kaadhal
Sillunu Oru Kaadhal
Suriya and Jyothika are not seen doing movies together anymore, however, their appearances together continue to make headlines
