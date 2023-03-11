Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 11, 2023

Times when actors turned producers

She has produced critically acclaimed films such as "NH10," "Pari," and "Bulbbul" under her production company, Clean Slate Filmz

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Image- Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram

He has produced several successful films under his production company, Excel Entertainment, including "Dil Dhadhakne Do," "Gully Boy," and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

Farhan Akhtar

He is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and has produced several successful films under his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan


He has produced films like "Shivaay," "Total Dhamaal," and "The Big Bull" under his production company, Ajay Devgn FFilms

Image- Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Ajay Devgn

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has produced the movie "Darlings" under her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions

Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company founded by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has produced films such as "Ventilator," "Pahuna: The Little Visitors," and "The Sky Is Pink." 

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

He has produced several films under his production company, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network (AKFCN), such as Aisha and Khoobsurat

Image- Anil Kapoor’s Instagram

Anil Kapoor

Cape of Good Films is a production company in Bollywood, which was founded by, Akshay Kumar and produced films, including "Oh My God!", "Fugly", "Airlift" 

Image- Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Akshay Kumar

He is known for producing and starring in socially relevant films such as "Lagaan" and "Taare Zameen Par" under his production company, Aamir Khan Productions

Image- Aamir Khan Production’s Instagram

Aamir Khan

He has produced films such as "Vicky Donor," "Madras Cafe," and "Batla House" under his production company, John Abraham Entertainment.

Image- John Abraham’s Instagram

John Abraham

