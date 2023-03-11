MAR 11, 2023
Times when actors turned producers
She has produced critically acclaimed films such as "NH10," "Pari," and "Bulbbul" under her production company, Clean Slate Filmz
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Image- Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram
He has produced several successful films under his production company, Excel Entertainment, including "Dil Dhadhakne Do," "Gully Boy," and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."
Farhan Akhtar
He is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and has produced several successful films under his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
He has produced films like "Shivaay," "Total Dhamaal," and "The Big Bull" under his production company, Ajay Devgn FFilms
Image- Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Ajay Devgn
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt has produced the movie "Darlings" under her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions
Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company founded by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has produced films such as "Ventilator," "Pahuna: The Little Visitors," and "The Sky Is Pink."
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
He has produced several films under his production company, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network (AKFCN), such as Aisha and Khoobsurat
Image- Anil Kapoor’s Instagram
Anil Kapoor
Cape of Good Films is a production company in Bollywood, which was founded by, Akshay Kumar and produced films, including "Oh My God!", "Fugly", "Airlift"
Image- Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar
He is known for producing and starring in socially relevant films such as "Lagaan" and "Taare Zameen Par" under his production company, Aamir Khan Productions
Image- Aamir Khan Production’s Instagram
Aamir Khan
He has produced films such as "Vicky Donor," "Madras Cafe," and "Batla House" under his production company, John Abraham Entertainment.
Image- John Abraham’s Instagram
John Abraham
