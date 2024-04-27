Heading 3

Times when Mohanlal worked in Hindi films


Popular as Lalettan, Mohanlal is a legendary Malayalam actor who is best known as ‘The Complete Actor’

Mohanlal

language In a career span of more than four decades, Mohanlal worked in multiple film industries crossing language barriers 

Multiple Languages

As per reports, Mohanlal has appeared in more than 300 movies till now 

Total Movies

The actor has done a few Hindi movies too. Let's check out the list

Hindi Movies

Mohanlal debuted in Hindi cinema with Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster-drama, Company. He played a cop officer in the movie 

Company

Mohanlal, then acted in the 2007 released movie Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, the official remake of Sholay 

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

Lalettan returned to Hindi cinema in 2012 with action-thriller Tezz. This was his last movie in Bollywood 

Tezz

Ironically, all three Hindi movies of Mohanlal have Ajay Devgn playing the lead role 

Interesting Fact

Sadly, RGV Ki Aag and Tezz  were commercial flops at the box office while Company did average business 

Box Office Fate

Work Front

Lalettan is presently gearing up for the release of Barroz which also marks his directorial debut 

