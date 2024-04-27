Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 27, 2024
Times when Mohanlal worked in Hindi films
Popular as Lalettan, Mohanlal is a legendary Malayalam actor who is best known as ‘The Complete Actor’
Mohanlal
Image Credits: IMDb
language In a career span of more than four decades, Mohanlal worked in multiple film industries crossing language barriers
Image Credits: IMDb
Multiple Languages
As per reports, Mohanlal has appeared in more than 300 movies till now
Image Credits: IMDb
Total Movies
The actor has done a few Hindi movies too. Let's check out the list
Hindi Movies
Image Credits: IMDb
Mohanlal debuted in Hindi cinema with Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster-drama, Company. He played a cop officer in the movie
Company
Image Credits: IMDb
Mohanlal, then acted in the 2007 released movie Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, the official remake of Sholay
Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag
Image Credits: IMDb
Lalettan returned to Hindi cinema in 2012 with action-thriller Tezz. This was his last movie in Bollywood
Tezz
Image Credits: IMDb
Ironically, all three Hindi movies of Mohanlal have Ajay Devgn playing the lead role
Interesting Fact
Image Credits: IMDb
Sadly, RGV Ki Aag and Tezz were commercial flops at the box office while Company did average business
Box Office Fate
Image Credits: IMDb
Work Front
Image Credits: IMDb
Lalettan is presently gearing up for the release of Barroz which also marks his directorial debut
