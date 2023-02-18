Heading 3

Arushi Srivastava

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 18, 2023

Tina-Sharad: Actors who are Shiva bhakts

Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

The Brahmastra actress has deep faith in Lord Shiva since childhood and often visits Shiva temple

Mouni Roy

The Anupamaa lead is a devotee of Lord Shiva and takes his blessing on every auspicious day

Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly

Source: Karanvir Bohra Instagram

Karanvir Bohra religiously believes in Lord Shiva and he also learnt the Shiv taandav dance

Karanvir Bohra

The Uttaran fame is a Shiv bhakt and prays to the lord everyday before heading out for work

Source: Rashami Desai Instagram 

Rashami Desai 

The Bigg Boss 16 fame believes all problems can be solved by worshipping Lord Shiva

Source: Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta

The Naagin 5 actor regularly offers prayers to the lord and has immense faith in Shiva

Source: Sharad Malhotra Instagram

Sharad Malhotra

Sudhanshu Pandey is a huge devotee of lord shiva and all posts have the caption Jai Mahakaal

Source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram

Sudhanshu Pandey 

Arjun Bijlani is a Shiv devotee and never goes out of his home without his morning prayers

Source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani 

Niti Taylor find inspiration in lord Shiva as he is the destroyer of all evils

Source: Niti Taylor Instagram 

Niti Taylor 

