FEB 18, 2023
Tina-Sharad: Actors who are Shiva bhakts
Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
The Brahmastra actress has deep faith in Lord Shiva since childhood and often visits Shiva temple
Mouni Roy
The Anupamaa lead is a devotee of Lord Shiva and takes his blessing on every auspicious day
Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly
Source: Karanvir Bohra Instagram
Karanvir Bohra religiously believes in Lord Shiva and he also learnt the Shiv taandav dance
Karanvir Bohra
The Uttaran fame is a Shiv bhakt and prays to the lord everyday before heading out for work
Source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami Desai
The Bigg Boss 16 fame believes all problems can be solved by worshipping Lord Shiva
Source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta
The Naagin 5 actor regularly offers prayers to the lord and has immense faith in Shiva
Source: Sharad Malhotra Instagram
Sharad Malhotra
Sudhanshu Pandey is a huge devotee of lord shiva and all posts have the caption Jai Mahakaal
Source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
Sudhanshu Pandey
Arjun Bijlani is a Shiv devotee and never goes out of his home without his morning prayers
Source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani
Niti Taylor find inspiration in lord Shiva as he is the destroyer of all evils
Source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti Taylor
